Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 5
Sep 7, 2023, 12:08 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Friday, September 8 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Desert Hills @ Crimson Cliffs
Here is more information on how to watch Desert Hills @ Crimson Cliffs.
KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show
Cedar @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)
Logan @ Bear River (Bear River Live)
Corner Canyon @ Syracuse (Charger TV)
Mountain View @ Spanish Fork (Spanish Fork 17)
Morgan @ Kearns (Morgan Sports Network)
Delta @ Summit Academy (Summit Academy Hudl)
Richfield @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)
Millard @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)
Timpview @ Springville (TeamHive.live)
Juan Diego @ Manti (TeamHive.live)
Grantsville @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)
Enterprise @ Duchesne (TeamHive.live)
Grand County @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)
Providence Hall @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)
Millard @ North Summit (TeamHive.live)