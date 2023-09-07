Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 5

KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State will open the Danny Sprinkle era when they host MSU Billings in an exhibition on November 3. Utah State announced their 2023-24 schedule on Thursday, September 7. RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Calls Utah State ‘Perfect Fit’ For Him To Leave Montana State 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟒 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄! 📆➡️ https://t.co/3eW98HwOPy Fans that have […]