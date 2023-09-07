On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 5

Sep 7, 2023, 12:08 PM

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, September 8 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Desert Hills @ Crimson Cliffs

Here is more information on how to watch Desert Hills @ Crimson Cliffs.

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show

Alta @ West

Skyridge @ Riverton

Uintah @ Timpanogos

Bingham @ American Fork

Cedar @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)

Logan @ Bear River (Bear River Live)

Wasatch @ Orem (Sting TV)

Corner Canyon @ Syracuse (Charger TV)

Mountain View @ Spanish Fork (Spanish Fork 17)

Morgan @ Kearns (Morgan Sports Network)

Delta @ Summit Academy (Summit Academy Hudl)

Richfield @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)

Millard @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)

Timpview @ Springville (TeamHive.live)

Union @ Juab (TeamHive.live)

Delta @ Summit Academy (TeamHive.live)

Juan Diego @ Manti (TeamHive.live)

Grantsville @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)

Enterprise @ Duchesne (TeamHive.live)

Grand County @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Providence Hall @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Millard @ North Summit (TeamHive.live)

KSL 5 TV Live

