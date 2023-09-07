On The Site:
Students visit ‘Weber Remembers 9/11’ project

Sep 7, 2023, 1:38 PM

BY KARAH BRACKIN


WEBER COUNTY, Utah —  This Monday will mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks that changed America.

For so many of us, it seems like forever ago and yesterday all the same.

It may be hard to believe, but current elementary, junior high, and high school students were not born when 9/11 occurred.

One project in Weber County is aiming to educate and bring what happened that day full circle.

Dozens of students have hopped off buses as well as people in the community to visit the Weber Remembers 9/11 Project.

Held in the Golden Spike Events Center at the Weber County Fairgrounds, this is a free project where the community is encouraged to visit the project.

Steve Scasquarelli is in Utah visiting from New York. He was a firefighter who served as one of the first responders after the 9/11 attacks in New York.

“There’s a lot of lessons that we learn from this. There really, really are… We need to bring that message forward. We really do,” Scasquarelli said.

That message is being carried through The Weber Remembers 9/11 Project in pictures, video, education, volunteers, and first responders.

Jennie Taylor, Founder of the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, said, “These students are seeing pictures. They’re hearing 9-1-1 calls. They’re watching news coverage that was before their time, and they’re starting to see, ‘Oh. This is why my mom says this is such a big deal,” Taylor said.

Now, more than two decades later, Scasquarelli is sharing his experiences of logistics, loss and love with students like Ms. Skeem’s sixth grade class who have studied 9/11 in their history textbooks.

He is sharing his experiences of logistics, loss, and love.

“That phone call to this day raises the hair on the back of my neck to this day… We lost 343 of our guys that day. In a flash. They were gone. Those buildings were 110 stories tall,” Scasquarelli said. “I was absolutely shocked about how something so big could be reduced to something so little.”

Skeem said her sixth-grade students are learning a lot through the project.

“It’s just eye opening for them. I think it will hopefully bring them a little bit of respect for what the people went through then, for all of the first responders. Just help them to, like, immerse themselves in this,” Skeem said.

The hope is looking back helps them to look forward.

“Hopefully, they’ll pick something up and bring it with them forward one day, and maybe teach their own children what happened,” Scasquarelli said.

The Weber Remembers 9/11 Project is on Sept. 7, 8, 9, and 11 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During the weekdays, school students will come visit the project on field trips, as part of a partnership between the Major Brent Taylor Foundation and the Ogden and Weber School Districts and their corresponding school foundations.

