Former BYU TE Matt Bushman To Suit Up For Kansas City Chiefs Season Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougar and Kansas City tight end Matt Bushman was elevated from the practice squad and will suit up for the Chiefs season opener against Detroit.

Bushman joined the Chiefs after being released by the Raiders in late 2021.

The #Chiefs are elevating TE Matt Bushman from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the #Lions, source said. Insurance in case Travis Kelce can’t go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2023

The roster move from Kansas City comes after star tight end Travis Kelce injured his knee in practice.

RELATED: Chiefs’ All-Pro TE Travis Kelce Hyperextends Knee In Practice For Opener Vs. Detroit

Kelce’s status for week one is currently in question.

“Travis Kelce wants to play and thinks he can play tonight.. In the end the Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder is gonna make the final call on if he ends up playing” ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GpVlDE475k — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2023

Bushman has appeared in multiple preseason games but could make his NFL debut against the Detroit Lions tonight.

About Matt Bushman

Prior to his NFL career, Bushman played for the Cougars from 2017-20.

He played in 39 games over his first three seasons. Bushman missed the entire 2020 season after suffering an Achilles injury.

In his freshman campaign, Bushman had 47 catches for 688 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that up with a sophomore season of 29 receptions for 511 yards and two touchdowns. In his junior year, Bushman had 49 catches for 520 yards and three touchdowns. Bushman finished his college career with totals of 125 receptions for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns.

After going undrafted in 2021, Bushman signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

RELATED: Former BYU TE Matt Bushman Signs Free Agent Deal With Las Vegas Raiders

After spending months on Las Vegas’ practice squad, Bushman was released by the Raiders in December 2021. In January 2022, Bushman joined the Chiefs. Last season, the former BYU standout helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

Touchdown No. 2 for Matt Bushman. pic.twitter.com/nQ33227N0E — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 26, 2022

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.