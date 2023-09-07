On The Site:
BYU Football Injury Report Heading Into Southern Utah Game

Sep 7, 2023, 2:52 PM

PROVO, Utah – The latest injury report tidbits for BYU football as they gear up for week two against Southern Utah.

Here is a roundup of the latest personnel tidbits.

BYU WRs Kody Epps and Keanu Hill are ‘Day-to-Day’

Last week, BYU wide receivers Keanu Hill and Kody Epps went through pregame warmups, but ultimately, they didn’t play any snaps in the 14-0 win over Sam Houston.

Epps is dealing with a hamstring injury that limited his availability in fall camp. Hill has an undisclosed injury that coaches initially labeled as “precautionary.

Per offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, both come into this week’s game with a “day-to-day” status.

“We’re trying to get them back. It’s a day-to-day thing. They’re not serious season-threatening type of injuries. They are just things that I have to work with whoever’s available.”

Hill and Epps were two of BYU’s top receivers a season ago. Both combined for 13 touchdown receptions last season.

Hinckley Ropati is officially out for the season

Roderick said on Coordinators’ Corner earlier this week that the “worst case scenario” happened regarding Ropati’s injury. The senior running back will be out for the season. He does have a redshirt year available.

Micah Harper had a “successful surgery”

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said injured safety Micah Harper had successful surgery last week on his injured ACL. Harper suffered the injury in fall camp. No timeline has been established for when Harper will be cleared to return to action.

Logan Lutui is still sidelined

Reserve defensive end Logan Lutui remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Lutui, a former Weber State transfer, started in one game last season. He competed in spring practices but has been dealing with an injury since week two of fall camp.

Freshmen pacing for a redshirt season?

During last week’s game against Sam Houston, many underclassmen were not suited up and instead observed as spectators from the sidelines. Typically, these are scout team players or guys the coaching staff designated as potential redshirt candidates. None of which are injury-related.

Some of the notables on the sideline not in uniform for the game include a handful of freshmen linebacker Siale Esera, defensive end John Henry Daley, linebacker Miles Hall, and offensive tackle Kaden Chidester.

BYU vs. Southern Utah

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM); Extended pregame begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

