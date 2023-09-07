Police called to possible heart attack find man killed from gunshot in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — Police responding to a report of a man who had possibly suffered a heart attack over the weekend discovered that the victim had actually been shot.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Sunday, Unified police were called just before 8 a.m. to 4057 W. 4990 South “on reports of a full arrest with a male unconscious and not breathing.” Vicente Peralta, 25, was found in a detached garage on the property. Officers soon learned, however, the man had been shot at least once, according to a police booking affidavit.

“No weapon was located on scene, however a single 9mm casing was located very near (Peralta’s) body,” the affidavit states.

Detectives say Peralta was last seen in the garage about 2 a.m. and his body was discovered around 7 a.m. One witness reported hearing a gunshot about 5:15 a.m., but didn’t see anything, the affidavit states.