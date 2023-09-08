Two parked cars engulfed in flames in West Valley, no injuries reported

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A parked vehicle caught fire and flames spread to another vehicle, fully engulfing both in flames in West Valley Thursday.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, and it didn’t catch any buildings on fire either, leaving the two vehicles as the only casualties. The woman left her car that was experiencing overheating issues and while parked at a medical clinic on 3500 South when it broke into flames.

West Valley City Fire Department responded to the fire and extinguished it in approximately 10 minutes. The cause is under investigation but a fire department spokesman said the cause of car fires can be difficult to determine.