2023 NFL Season: Preseason Award Picks, Super Bowl Predictions

Sep 7, 2023, 6:07 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – On the latest episode of the Yards After College podcast, KSL Sports’ Sam Farnsworth and Kyle Ireland made their preseason award picks and Super Bowl predictions for the 2023 NFL season.

During Yards After College, Farnsworth and Ireland guessed which local players would be worthy of postseason honors following the upcoming season, as well as general NFL awards.

The two predicted which teams will make it out of the NFC and AFC and who will win Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.

2023 NFL Preseason Award Picks

#LocalsInTheNFL Awards

MVP

Farnsworth: Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East High/Snow College)

Ireland: Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (BYU Cougars)

Rookie of the Year

Farnsworth: Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (Utah Utes)

Ireland: Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (Utah Utes)

Breakout Player of the Year

Farnsworth: Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (Weber State Wildcats)

Ireland: Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (Utah State Aggies)

Comeback Player of the Year

Farnsworth: Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (Utah Utes)

Ireland: Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (Utah Utes)

NFL Awards

MVP

Farnsworth: Aaron Rodgers – Quarterback – New York Jets

Ireland: Patrick Mahomes – Quarterback – Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Player of the Year

Farnsworth: Justin Jefferson – Wide Receiver – Minnesota Vikings

Ireland: Ja’Marr Chase – Wide Receiver – Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive Player of the Year

Farnsworth: Sauce Gardener – Cornerback – New York Jets

Ireland: Nick Bosa – Defensive End – San Francisco 49ers

Rookie of the Year

Farnsworth: Quentin Johnson – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers

Ireland: CJ Stroud – Quarterback – Houston Texans

Coach of the Year

Farnsworth: Matt LaFleur – Green Bay Packers

Ireland: Mike McDaniel – Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl LVIII Predictions

NFC Champion

Farnsworth: Minnesota Vikings

Ireland: San Francisco 49ers

AFC Champion

Farnsworth: Jacksonville Jaguars

Ireland: Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl LVIII Champion

Farnsworth: Minnesota Vikings

Ireland: Cincinnati Bengals

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

