2023 NFL Season: Preseason Award Picks, Super Bowl Predictions
Sep 7, 2023, 6:07 PM
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – On the latest episode of the Yards After College podcast, KSL Sports’ Sam Farnsworth and Kyle Ireland made their preseason award picks and Super Bowl predictions for the 2023 NFL season.
During Yards After College, Farnsworth and Ireland guessed which local players would be worthy of postseason honors following the upcoming season, as well as general NFL awards.
The two predicted which teams will make it out of the NFC and AFC and who will win Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.
2023 NFL Preseason Award Picks
#LocalsInTheNFL Awards
MVP
Farnsworth: Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East High/Snow College)
Ireland: Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (BYU Cougars)
Rookie of the Year
Farnsworth: Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (Utah Utes)
Ireland: Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (Utah Utes)
Breakout Player of the Year
Farnsworth: Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (Weber State Wildcats)
Ireland: Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (Utah State Aggies)
Comeback Player of the Year
Farnsworth: Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (Utah Utes)
Ireland: Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (Utah Utes)
NFL Awards
MVP
Farnsworth: Aaron Rodgers – Quarterback – New York Jets
Ireland: Patrick Mahomes – Quarterback – Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Player of the Year
Farnsworth: Justin Jefferson – Wide Receiver – Minnesota Vikings
Ireland: Ja’Marr Chase – Wide Receiver – Cincinnati Bengals
Defensive Player of the Year
Farnsworth: Sauce Gardener – Cornerback – New York Jets
Ireland: Nick Bosa – Defensive End – San Francisco 49ers
Rookie of the Year
Farnsworth: Quentin Johnson – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers
Ireland: CJ Stroud – Quarterback – Houston Texans
Coach of the Year
Farnsworth: Matt LaFleur – Green Bay Packers
Ireland: Mike McDaniel – Miami Dolphins
Super Bowl LVIII Predictions
NFC Champion
Farnsworth: Minnesota Vikings
Ireland: San Francisco 49ers
AFC Champion
Farnsworth: Jacksonville Jaguars
Ireland: Cincinnati Bengals
Super Bowl LVIII Champion
Farnsworth: Minnesota Vikings
Ireland: Cincinnati Bengals
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).
