Lions Spoil Chiefs’ Celebration Of Title By Rallying For Win In NFL’s Opener

Sep 7, 2023, 9:44 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Detroit Lions rallied for a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin the Super Bowl champions’ celebration on the NFL‘s opening night.

Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown while new Lions running back David Montgomery reached the end zone for the go-ahead score with 5:05 left in the game.

Detroit then held the Chiefs on the next possession to put the game away.

Kansas City had won eight straight openers while the Lions had lost their last five.

The Chiefs played without injured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is in a holdout.

