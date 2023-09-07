SUU-BYU Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and BYU Cougars will meet on the gridiron for only the second time ever during Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.

SUU vs. BYU Football Game

Game Information

The Cougars will host the T-Birds at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

It will be BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

Saturday’s contest will be Southern Utah’s second road trip to Provo in seven seasons.

Fans interested in tailgating before the game can do so in Lot 18 beginning at 8 a.m. (MDT) on game day.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Southern Utah will be broadcast on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MDT).

BYU vs. Southern Utah 🏈 Extended pregame coverage starts at 9 am on Saturday on @kslnewsradio and @kslsports.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/2l12nwqKRc — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 5, 2023

Click here for more information on how to watch the SUU vs. BYU game on ESPN+.

What to Wear

BYU has encouraged fans to wear royal blue for Cougar football games both away from home and at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Despite the message to wear royal blue, the BYU football team will sport another shade of blue in Week 2.

The Cougars announced an all-navy look for their game against the Thunderbirds, including a fresh helmet.

Both royal and navy blue will be prominent colors at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 9.

#BYU will wear a navy blue helmet for the first time since 2021 on Saturday against Southern Utah.#BYUFootball https://t.co/3Y4g67NyDl — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 4, 2023

Top Storylines for SUU-BYU Game

Will SUU come away with an upset victory and its first win of the season?

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. SUU nearly pulled off a comeback in the second half and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

Will the Cougars find their rhythm on offense or will BYU have to lean on its defense again?

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

