Weather Forecast For BYU Vs. Southern Utah From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

Sep 8, 2023, 10:41 AM

PROVO, Utah – What will the weather be like for the BYU/Southern Utah game on Saturday, September 9?

There’s no one better to answer that question than KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank.

KSL Sports reached out to Eubank for a forecast on the afternoon 1 p.m. (MDT) kickoff that will take place inside LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

BYU and Southern Utah are facing off for only the second meeting all-time between the two schools. The Cougars are in the Big 12 Conference, while SUU plays in the newly formed United Athletic Conference.

Kevin Eubank on the forecast for BYU/Southern Utah

“The weather couldn’t be nicer for this week’s game between BYU and SUU. We are looking at sunny skies for kickoff and temperatures in the low to mid-80s by the 4th quarter,” said Eubank to KSL Sports.

For more weather forecasts from Kevin Eubank and the KSL Weather Team, watch KSL TV on channel five or the KSL+ app.

Saturday against Southern Utah will be the 17th day game inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU football since Kalani Sitake took over as head coach in 2016.

BYU vs. Southern Utah

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM); Extended pregame begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

