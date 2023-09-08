On The Site:
Kessler Sits At Team USA Fails To Qualify For FIBA Championship

Sep 8, 2023, 1:01 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler didn’t see the floor as Team USA saw its FIBA championship hopes go up in smoke with a 113-111 loss to Germany in the semifinals.

Team USA trailed by 12 midway through the fourth quarter but battled back to make it a one-possession game late in the period.

However, a missed Anthony Edwards three and timely shotmaking from Germany sealed Team USA’s fate.

Kerr Hesitance To Play Kessler Hurt Team USA

Opting to play a smaller, switch-heavy defense, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr rarely played Kessler throughout the FIBA World Cup, using the Utah Jazz center for only spot minutes during blowouts.

As a result of their lack of size, the national team was regularly outrebounded by their international foes.

Against Germany, Team USA lost the battle on the offensive glass 12-7, allowing an insurmountable 25-8 second chance point discrepancy.

Kerr’s rarely played big frontcourt during the tournament preferring a rotation of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr, Rookie of the Year Paulo Banchero, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

The trio combined for just seven rebounds in 45 minutes of floor time in the loss to Germany.

Daniel Theis and Johannes Voigthmann combined for 27 points and 14 rebounds in the German frontcourt.

Team USA To Face Olynyk, Canada In Third Place Game

Kessler wasn’t the only Jazzman to fall short of the FIBA title game on Friday.

Kelly Olynyk and Team Canada were also ousted by Serbia 95-86.

Olynyk scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds but shot just 1-6 from the floor. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Serbians with 23 points on 8-12 shooting.

Team USA will face Canada in the consolation game on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

Serbia will face Germany in the title game at 6:30 a.m. MST on Sunday.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

