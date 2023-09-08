Tom Holmoe Responds To BYU Cougarettes Social Media Drama

PROVO, Utah – BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe responded to a social media statement about the BYU Cougarettes and their upcoming performing at a football game being shut down.

Like most BYU football games, the Cougarettes were slated to perform during the home contest against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, September 9, according to a former Cougar player.

A day before the game, former BYU fullback Houston Heimuli posted that the Cougarettes “can’t perform” in Week 2 of the college football season due to the music being used by the group. Heimuli is related to a member of the Cougarettes.

“Found out the cougarettes can’t perform their timeout numbers this weekend cuz a couple people complained about the music choice… Way to ruin it for the majority,” Heimuli posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’ll take the blame on this one. Poor communication on my part for this week’s game entertainment. Cougarettes are amazing student athletes and you’ll see ‘em performing again soon – better than ever,” Holmoe wrote in a quoted post on Heimuli’s original statement.

I’ll take the blame on this one. Poor communication on my part for this week’s game entertainment. Cougarettes 🤍 are amazing student athletes and you’ll see ‘em performing again soon – better than ever. https://t.co/Wngofz5lcZ — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) September 8, 2023

During BYU football’s season-opening victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats on September 2, the Cougarettes performed one of their routines to the song “Plain Jane” by A$AP Ferg. The version of “Plain Jane” was a clean and edited edition of the song.

KSL Sports has reached out to BYU for comment on the situation and has yet to hear back.

The Cougars’ football game against Southern Utah will kick off on September 9 at 1 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio, and KSLSports.com.

