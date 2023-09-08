On The Site:
Tom Holmoe Responds To BYU Cougarettes Social Media Drama

Sep 8, 2023

PROVO, Utah BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe responded to a social media statement about the BYU Cougarettes and their upcoming performing at a football game being shut down.

Like most BYU football games, the Cougarettes were slated to perform during the home contest against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, September 9, according to a former Cougar player.

A day before the game, former BYU fullback Houston Heimuli posted that the Cougarettes “can’t perform” in Week 2 of the college football season due to the music being used by the group. Heimuli is related to a member of the Cougarettes.

“Found out the cougarettes can’t perform their timeout numbers this weekend cuz a couple people complained about the music choice… Way to ruin it for the majority,” Heimuli posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’ll take the blame on this one. Poor communication on my part for this week’s game entertainment. Cougarettes are amazing student athletes and you’ll see ‘em performing again soon – better than ever,” Holmoe wrote in a quoted post on Heimuli’s original statement.

During BYU football’s season-opening victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats on September 2, the Cougarettes performed one of their routines to the song “Plain Jane” by A$AP Ferg. The version of “Plain Jane” was a clean and edited edition of the song.

RELATED: SUU-BYU Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines 

KSL Sports has reached out to BYU for comment on the situation and has yet to hear back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cosmo Cougar (@cosmo_cougar)

The Cougars’ football game against Southern Utah will kick off on September 9 at 1 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio, and KSLSports.com.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

