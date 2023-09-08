Instant Replay: Juab High School Kicker Drains 60-Yard Field Goal

On The Site:
Sep 8, 2023, 5:34 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – In the Juab High School junior varsity football game against the Union Cougars, junior kicker Ethan Roundy lined up for a 60-yard field goal and sent it straight through the uprights.

Juab and Union’s varsity football teams face off on Friday at 7:00 p.m. MDT.

Roundy stood on the Cougars centerfield logo as we prepared for the kick.

It looked good off of the foot, spinning end over end before eventually creeping over the crossbar for three points.

Only five 60-yard field goals have been made in Utah varsity football history. The last came in 2015 when Cory Lewis made two kicks from 60 and 62 yards in the same game.

This season, Murray’s Dillon Curtis made a 59-yard kick against Copper Hills.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 10 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 4

10. West Panthers, 1-2 (#8)

Previous Result: Win at No. 24 Olympus, 19-18.

Next Up: vs. No. 14 Alta on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

9. Brighton Bengals, 3-1 (#13)

Previous Result: Win at Highland, 29-6.

Next Up: vs. Olympus on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

8. Pleasant Grove Vikings, 4-0 (#10)

Previous Result: Win vs. Layton, 31-14.

Next Up: @ West Jordan on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

7. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 4-0 (#12)

Previous Result: Win at No. 7 Lone Peak, 31-17.

Next Up: Bye Week

6. Syracuse Titans, 4-0 (#6)

Previous Result: Win at Taylorsville, 59-0.

Next Up: @ No. 1 Corner Canyon on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

5. Timpview Thunderbirds, 2-2 (#4)

Previous Result: Loss at Los Alamitos (CA), 57-35.

Next Up: @ No. 16 Springville on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

4. Lehi Pioneers, 4-0 (#5)

Previous Result: Win vs. Maple Mountain, 37-14.

Next Up: vs. No. 15 Herriman on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

3. American Fork Cavemen, 4-0 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at Rigby (ID), 50-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 12 Bingham on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

2. Skyridge Falcons, 4-0 (#2)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 11 Bingham, 35-28.

Next Up: @ Riverton on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 3-1 (#1)

Previous Result: Win at Farmington, 42-3.

Next Up: @ No. 6 Syracuse on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

