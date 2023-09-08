Instant Replay: Juab High School Kicker Drains 60-Yard Field Goal

SALT LAKE CITY – In the Juab High School junior varsity football game against the Union Cougars, junior kicker Ethan Roundy lined up for a 60-yard field goal and sent it straight through the uprights.

Juab and Union’s varsity football teams face off on Friday at 7:00 p.m. MDT.

Ethan Roundy with a 60 yard field goal!

Yeah, 60.. pic.twitter.com/RseKPbN9dP — Juab Football (@Juab_Football) September 8, 2023

Roundy stood on the Cougars centerfield logo as we prepared for the kick.

It looked good off of the foot, spinning end over end before eventually creeping over the crossbar for three points.

Only five 60-yard field goals have been made in Utah varsity football history. The last came in 2015 when Cory Lewis made two kicks from 60 and 62 yards in the same game.

This season, Murray’s Dillon Curtis made a 59-yard kick against Copper Hills.

