Enoch man identified as driver in crash that killed two

ENOCH, Utah — State authorities released the name of a driver involved in a fatal collision this week near Enoch.

The driver, Jason Fint, was a 46-year-old man from Milford. His passenger, 16, was a minor and was not identified in information released by the Utah Highway Patrol.

At approximately 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, a van was heading north on state Route 130 near mile post 13 when it drifted into the southbound lane, hit farm equipment that was being towed by a tractor, then his a pickup truck and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

The crash left both occupants of the van with fatal injuries.