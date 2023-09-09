On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

80 people from 37 countries gain U.S. citizenship in Salt Lake County

Sep 8, 2023, 7:39 PM | Updated: 9:52 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND CIMARON NEUGEBAUER, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — These ceremonies happen from time to time, but this one comes with a focus on becoming more inclusive here in Salt Lake County.

These ceremonies happen from time to time, but this one comes with a focus on becoming more inclusive here in Salt Lake County. (KSL TV)

More than 80 people from 37 different countries gathered in West Jordan, making their citizenship official, taking the Oath of Allegiance to finish up the multiple years-long journey that takes to make this happen.

These ceremonies happen from time to time, but this one comes with a focus on becoming more inclusive here in Salt Lake County. (KSL TV)

The ceremony, held on Friday, is part of Salt Lake County’s Welcoming Week, where several events focus on the contributions of immigrants and refugees in our community.

Several people we talked with say they’ve felt very welcome here in Utah.

These ceremonies happen from time to time, but this one comes with a focus on becoming more inclusive here in Salt Lake County. (KSL TV)

George Lotubai, whose family were refugees from Sudan fleeing to Kenya before coming to Utah says this is a huge accomplishment in a journey that started about 15 years ago.

These ceremonies happen from time to time, but this one comes with a focus on becoming more inclusive here in Salt Lake County. (KSL TV)

“Just an overwhelming feeling that I, I felt free,” Lotubai said. “No pun intended, freedom and stuff. I just felt free. I feel more grounded now and more established here.”

He says first thing he plans to register to vote and to work on getting a passport so he can visit friends back in Kenya.

These ceremonies happen from time to time, but this one comes with a focus on becoming more inclusive here in Salt Lake County. (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Whenever you call 911 for medical help, you expect someone will respond to wherever you are. (KSL T...

Alex Cabrero

Rural Emergency Medical Services become an essential service in Utah

Whenever you call 911 for medical help, you expect someone will respond to wherever you are.

23 hours ago

Sandy healing field full of American flags...

Shara Park

Volunteers place a forest of flags on Sandy’s Healing Field

Sandy City paid tribute to the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Volunteers placed a flag in honor of each victim.

23 hours ago

A snowy road in Utah...

Katija Stjepovic

Planning for emergencies on the road before they happen

With summer ending and winter just weeks away, now is the time to prepare for difficult conditions in the snow.

23 hours ago

IncludED logo...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Teachers to learn creating inclusive classrooms at educators conference

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend, teachers from around the state will become students as they learn how to better support kids in their classrooms from all different backgrounds.    One of the people they’ll be learning from is herself forging a new path at the state education level.  During some downtime in her office at Salt […]

23 hours ago

Lehi City: No new E. coli cases; reduced counts of bacteria in irrigation water. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Lehi City: No new E. coli cases; reduced counts of bacteria in irrigation water

There have been no new E. coli cases or hospitalizations in recent weeks, however, residents are being told to exercise caution if they choose to use irrigation water, Lehi City said in an update this week.

23 hours ago

Mangled car in Enoch crash...

Larry D. Curtis

Enoch man identified as driver in crash that killed two

Utah Highway Patrol released the name of a driver involved in a fatal crash this week near Enoch

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

80 people from 37 countries gain U.S. citizenship in Salt Lake County