80 people from 37 countries gain U.S. citizenship in Salt Lake County

WEST JORDAN, Utah — These ceremonies happen from time to time, but this one comes with a focus on becoming more inclusive here in Salt Lake County.

More than 80 people from 37 different countries gathered in West Jordan, making their citizenship official, taking the Oath of Allegiance to finish up the multiple years-long journey that takes to make this happen.

The ceremony, held on Friday, is part of Salt Lake County’s Welcoming Week, where several events focus on the contributions of immigrants and refugees in our community.

Several people we talked with say they’ve felt very welcome here in Utah.

George Lotubai, whose family were refugees from Sudan fleeing to Kenya before coming to Utah says this is a huge accomplishment in a journey that started about 15 years ago.

“Just an overwhelming feeling that I, I felt free,” Lotubai said. “No pun intended, freedom and stuff. I just felt free. I feel more grounded now and more established here.”

He says first thing he plans to register to vote and to work on getting a passport so he can visit friends back in Kenya.