Ridgeline Riverhawks Drop To Sky View Bobcats After Failed Two-Point Attempt

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 19 Ridgeline Riverhawks lost by one point to the No. 20 Sky View Bobcats, 23-22, after failing to take the lead with a two-point conversion in the final minutes.

The Riverhawks and the Bobcats had gone back and forth since the kickoff. There were five lead changes in the week five matchup.

After dropping the Sky View lead to one after a score, Ridgeline went for two and the win but they couldn’t convert.

Week 5 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Uintah Utes 0 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 45

A dominant second quarter propelled the Timpanogos Timberwolves to a shutout victory over the Uintah Utes. Timpanogos scored 28 points in the second to go up 42-0 at the half. QB Chase Riggs threw for four of the Timberwolves’ five touchdowns. Luke Livingston caught two TDs for the home squad.

Region 9

Cedar Reds 7 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 26

The Snow Canyon Warriors went up 20-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. The Cedar Reds scored their sole touchdown in the third quarter and couldn’t get much going on offense otherwise. Everett Kelling ran in that touchdown for the Reds. Snow Canyon’s JT Westbrook had a monster game, posting 3 receptions for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Hurricane Tigers 13 @ Pine View Panthers 42

Consistent scoring from the Pine View Panthers led them to a big home win over the Hurricane Tigers. Pine View RB Mohe Tonga recorded 21 carries for 129 yards and four touchdowns. All of his TD runs came from within 6 yards of the end zone. Hunter Prince and Ramsey Olds were the touchdown scorers for the Tigers.

Region 10

Murray Spartans 7 @ No. 17 Park City Miners 65

The Park City Miners nearly scored 60 points in the first half as they moved past the Murray Spartans in week five. Park City opened the game by forcing a safety. They would go on to score eight first-half touchdowns, including a 75-yard run from Elijah Warner. Park City improves to 5-0 with the win.

Jordan Beetdiggers 8 @ Stansbury Stallions 40

The Jordan Beetdigger’s fourth-quarter score didn’t move the needle much as the Stansbury Stallions pulled out a convincing win. Tyson Ferry had a hat trick with rushing touchdowns and added a TD through the air in the third quarter. Derell Nichols caught Jordan’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

Cottonwood Colts 27 @ Tooele Buffaloes 52

The Tooele Buffaloes picked up their first win of the season in a high-scoring win over the Cottonwood Colts. Tooele shut out the Colts in the first and third while scoring a combined 38 points in those quarters. Vaughn Gritzmacher ran in three touchdowns for the Buffaloes.

Region 11

Logan Grizzlies 6 @ Bear River Bears 50

The Bear River Bears win was never in question as they improve to 3-2 with a win over the Logan Grizzlies. The Bears led 43-0 at the halftime break. Jace Roberts caught three touchdown passes against the Grizzlies. Keaton Pond scored Logan’s only touchdown early in the final quarter.

Mountain Crest Mustangs 14 @ No. 24 Green Canyon Wolves 10

The Green Canyon Wolves’ offense came alive in the second half but they fell just short of a comeback against the Mountain Crest Mustangs. After going down 14-0, the Wolves scored 10 straight in less than ten minutes. The Mountain Crest defense stood strong in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Non-region

Canyon View Falcons 49 @ Hillcrest Huskies 0

The Canyon View Falcons stay undefeated with a blowout road win over the Hillcrest Huskies. Deegan Davies had a hat trick for the Falcons with two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. This included a 66-yard bomb thrown by QB Jaxon Jensen in the second quarter. Jensen had five passing TDs in the win.

Beaumont, California 32 @ Dixie Flyers 14

The Beaumont Cougars easily won after traveling from Southern California to play the Dixie Flyers. The Flyer’s two scores were both deep balls to wide receiver Ran Sawyer. QB Wyatt Truman connected with Sawyer on a 59-yard play to end the first and a 74-yarder just before halftime. Beaumont scored 22 unanswered points in the second half.

Wasatch Wasps 0 @ Orem Tigers 44

The Orem Tigers picked up their second win of the season over the Wasatch Wasps on Friday. After scoring 35 against West Jordan and 38 against Spanish Fork, the Tigers broke the 40-point mark for the first time this season. Kaue Akana had an impressive game against the Wasps. He posted one rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown (73 yards), and three made field goals. He also kicked the extra point on both of his own scores.

Provo Bulldogs @ Clovis East, California (Saturday, September 9)

