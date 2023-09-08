No. 18 Box Elder Opens Week 5 With Win At Roy

SALT LAKE CITY – The Box Elder Bees took down the Roy Royals on Thursday night, 42-34.

No. 18 Box Elder Bees 42 @ Roy Royals 34 (Thursday, September 7)

After a 7-7 opening quarter, the Bees scored 14 unanswered points to take a double-digit lead into the halftime break. In the third quarter, the Royals cut Box Elder’s lead to one possession. However, the Bees managed to hold off the Royals in the final 12 minutes. Dax Sumko led the Bees with three rushing touchdowns.

Week 5 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 5

Bonneville Lakers 13 @ Bountiful Redhawks 10

The Bonneville Lakers beat the Bountiful Redhawks on Friday, 13-10. The Redhawks took an early 3-0 lead before falling behind, 7-3, at halftime. Bonneville was outscored by one point in the second half but held on to the one-score margin for victory. Isaac Mansaray and Tifaga Havili led the Lakers with one rushing touchdown apiece.

Clearfield Falcons 0 @ Woods Cross Wildcats 47

The Woods Cross Wildcats shut out the Clearfield Falcons, 47-0. The Wildcats took a 34-0 lead into halftime and cruised in the second half. Lock Smoot led Woods Cross with three total touchdowns.

Viewmont Vikings 35 @ Northridge Knights 44

The Northridge Knights defeated the Viewmont Vikings, 44-35. The Vikings scored 27 points in the second half in an impressive comeback attempt. However, the Knights scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal their victory. Michael Marriott led Northridge with four total touchdowns.

Region 6

Olympus Titans 20 @ No. 9 Brighton Bengals 24

The Brighton Bengals beat the visiting Olympus Titans on Friday, 24-20. In a close contest between the two teams, a Brighton field goal and missed PAT by Olympus proved to be the difference on the scoreboard. Jack Johnson carried the Bengals with three rushing touchdowns.

No. 14 Alta Hawks 27 @ No. 10 West Panthers 53

The West Panthers took down the Alta Hawks on Friday evening, 53-27. The Panthers and Hawks were knotted up at 20-20 at halftime. However, West shut down Alta’s offense in the second half. The Panthers outscored the Hawks in the final 24 minutes of game time, 33-7. Kelvin Malepeai led West with four rushing touchdowns.

Skyline Eagles 6 @ Highland Rams 35

The Highland Rams took down the Skyline Eagles, 35-6. Highland shut out Skyline in three of the game’s four quarters. At the same time, the Rams offense scored a touchdown in three quarters of action and made a field goal in the other quarter. Manasa Pela led the Rams with two passing touchdowns.

Region 7

Cedar Valley Aviators 37 @ Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 56

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles flew past the Cedar Valley Aviators, 56-37. After an even 14-14 opening quarter, the Golden Eagles erupted for 21 points in the second quarter and took control of the game. Cedar Valley fought back in the second half but only managed to keep pace with Maple Mountain and couldn’t overcome the first half deficit. Banks Jackson accounted for six total touchdowns for the Golden Eagles.

No. 5 Timpview Thunderbirds 17 @ No. 16 Springville Red Devils 0

The Timpview Thundebirds blanked the Springville Red Devils, 17-0. Timpview scored 10 points in the opening quarter and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter. Quezon Villa, Helaman Casuga, and Braxton Wilkerson accounted for Timpview’s touchdowns.

Non-region

N0. 21 Davis Darts 63 @ Taylorsville Warriors 0

The Davis Darts crushed the Taylorsville Warriors, 63-0. The Darts scored 28, 21, 7, and 7 points over the games four quarters. Tradon Bessinger led the Darts with four passing touchdowns in their road win.

No. 8 Pleasant Grove Vikings 34 @ West Jordan Jaguars 7

The Pleasant Grove Vikings beat the West Jordan Jaguars on Friday, 34-7. Following a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings scored 34 unanswered points over the next three quarters. Carson Rasmussen led the Vikings with four total touchdowns.

Morgan Trojans 33 @ Kearns Cougars 31

The Morgan Trojans visited the Kearns Cougars and came away with a 33-31 win. The Trojans outscored the Cougars, 13-6, in the fourth quarter for a comeback victory. Beck Sheffield led Morgan with four passing touchdowns.

Payson Lions 19 @ Salem Hills Skyhawks 27

The Salem Hills SkyHawks tamed the Payson Lions, 27-19. After a scoreless opening 12 minutes of game time, the SkyHawks scored a pair of touchdowns before the break and owned a 14-6 lead at halftime. Payson scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half but Salem Hills held off the comeback attempt with a pair of its own scores in the fourth quarter. Roper Kay, Jedi Nelson, and Kort Stewart accounted for SkyHawk touchdowns.

Mountain View Bruins 7 @ Spanish Fork Dons 35

The Spanish Fork Dons defeated the Mountain View Bruins, 35-7. The Dons took an early 7-0 lead and built their advantage to 28-7 by halftime. Spanish Fork added another touchdown in the third quarter and coasted to victory. McKay Smith threw four touchdown passes for the Dons.

