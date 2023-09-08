On The Site:
No. 1 Corner Canyon Wins Top-10 Matchup Against No. 6 Syracuse

Sep 8, 2023, 11:08 PM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Corner Canyon Chargers picked up a top-10 victory with a 42-14 blowout of the Syracuse Titans.

No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 42 @ No. 6 Syracuse Titans 14

After a even 7-7 opening quarter, the Chargers scored 21 unanswered points and took control of the game into the locker room at halftime. Corner Canyon outscored Syracuse by seven points in the second half and coasted in the fourth quarter. Isaac Wilson scored four total touchdowns for the Chargers.

Week 5 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-region

Cyprus Pirates 8 @ Fremont Silverwolves 31

The Fremont Silverwolves took down the Cyprus Pirates for their first win of the season by a score of 31-8. Cyprus took an 8-0 lead in the opening quarter but never scored again. Fremont scored 21 points in the second quarter and took a two-score lead into the halftime break. In the final quarter, the Silverwolves added another 10 points to their total and captured the win. Slade Parker had three touchdown passes for Fremont.

No. 22 Granger Lancers 21 @ Weber Warriors 28

The Weber Warriors upset the No. 22 Granger Lancers on Friday night, 28-21. Weber controlled the contest for much of the night. The Lancers made a late push with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. However, it wasn’t enough to take down the Warriors on their home turf. Salesi Moa, Crew Cacciacarne, and Nakosi Swain each accounted for Weber touchdowns.

 

No. 12 Bingham Miners 0 @ No. 3 American Fork Cavemen 28

The American Fork Cavemen blanked the Bingham Miners on Friday evening, 28-0. American Fork took a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter and added another pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes of the first half. After the break, the Cavemen scored another touchdown and coasted in the second half. Dylan Story led the Cavemen with two passing touchdowns.

 

No. 15 Herriman Mustangs 28 @ No. 4 Lehi Pioneers 48

The Lehi Pioneers took down a top-15 opponent in the Herriman Mustangs, 48-28. The Pioneers and Mustangs played a close contest throughout the first half and went into the locker room at halftime tied up at 21-21. In the third quarter, Lehi pulled away by outscoring Herriman by 10 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half. the Pioneers held the Mustangs scoreless in the fourth quarter while adding 10 more points to their total. Jett Niu led the Pioneers with five total touchdowns.

RELATED STORIES

No. 2 Skyridge Falcons 58 @ Riverton Silverwolves 10

The No. 2 Skyridge Falcons flew past the Riverton Silvewolves on Friday night, 58-10. Skyridge took a 23-0 lead in the first quarter and poured another 28 points onto the scoreboard before halftime. The Silverwolves made a field goal in the second quarter but trailed 51-3 at the break. After a scoreless third quarter, both teams scored touchdowns in the final 12 minutes of game time. Jackson Stevens led Skyridge with three passing touchdowns. Carter Sheffield and Bosten Fontaine each added a pair of rushing scores.

Copper Hills Grizzlies 15 @ Westlake Thunder 6

The Copper Hills Grizzlies down the Westlake Thunder on Friday, 15-6. Following a scoreless 12 minutes to start the contest, the Thunder made a field goal before halftime and took a 3-0 lead into the break. In the third quarter, the Thunder added another field goal to extend their lead. However, in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies made their comeback. Copper Hills scored 15 unanswered points down the stretch and closed out the comeback on the road. Maverick Bowles, Logan Batt, and Nate Kitchen were responsible for Copper Hills’ touchdowns.

No. 11 Lone Peak Knights 21 @ Highland, Arizona 12

The Lone Peak Knights went on the road and beat Highland in Arizona, 35-24. Jaxson Arrington and Matthias Nawahine accounted for Knight touchdowns.

