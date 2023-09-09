BYU vs. Southern Utah: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Provo
Sep 9, 2023, 8:30 AM
PROVO, Utah – BYU/Southern Utah features two programs from inside the Beehive State. The game was originally intended to be played in November of this season, but when BYU moved to the Big 12 Conference, the game was bumped up to this week two spot.
BYU is looking to improve to 2-0 this season, while the SUU T-Birds are seeking their first victory.
Last week, BYU defeated Sam Houston 14-0. Southern Utah nearly pulled off a comeback against Arizona State before falling to the Sun Devils 24-21.
KSL Sports is inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for today’s game between BYU and Southern Utah. Keep checking back here for updates, highlights, and analysis.
BYU vs. Southern Utah
Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM); Extended pregame begins at 9 a.m.
BYU/Southern Utah Game Day Reading
- BYU vs. Southern Utah Preview Plus Score Prediction
- Fan Guide for BYU/Southern Utah
- The Cougarettes are not performing today; Tom Holmoe responds on X
- Weather forecast from KSL’s Kevin Eubank
- Latest injury tidbits as BYU gears up for kickoff
- What if Kedon Slovis struggles again?
- BYU’s history against FCS teams
- SUU knows BYU’s offense
- Depth Chart
- BYU will wear a new navy blue helmet today
BYU/Southern Utah Series History
BYU leads the series 1-0.
Last meeting: 2016 – BYU 37, Southern Utah 7.
The two programs will meet again in the 2025 season.
Quotables entering this game
Southern head coach DeLane Fitzgerald: “The BYU Alumni… is in a little bit of a panic because of how they played on Saturday night, but we don’t expect that same team to show up against us on Saturday. They have good coaches who are going to fix some problems and they will play better.”
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick: “They know our offense inside and out because they run the exact same offense word for word, same everything; same signals, same everything. One of our analysts was the OC down there. So, there are some logistical challenges for us this week with how we operate on offense. That’s a challenge, but it’s going to be fun.”
Where BYU football ranks nationally in stats
Entering Saturday, September 9th, 2023
|Stat
|Rank
|Value
|Total Offense
|116
|257.0
|Rushing Offense
|95
|112.0
|Passing Offense
|112
|145.0
|Team Passing Efficiency
|113
|97.52
|Scoring Offense
|109
|14.0
|Total Defense
|10
|185.0
|Rushing Defense
|11
|38.0
|Passing Yards Allowed
|35
|147.0
|Team Passing Eff.Defense
|11
|73.78
|Scoring Defense
|1
|0.0
|Turnover Margin
|T-4
|3.00
|3rd Down Conv. %
|104
|0.294
|4th Down Conv. %
|T-72
|0.333
|3rd Down Cnv. % D
|9
|0.143
|4th Down Cnv. % D
|T-1
|0.000
|Red Zone Offense
|T-1
|1.000
|Red Zone Defense
|1
|0.000
|Net Punting
|3
|49.11
|Punt Returns
|56
|4.40
|Kickoff Returns
|T-51
|21.00
|First Downs Offense
|122
|12
|First Downs Defense
|T-12
|10
|Fewest Penalties Per Game
|101
|8.00
|Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game
|99
|66.00
|Time of Possession
|52
|31:33
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.