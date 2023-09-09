BYU vs. Southern Utah: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Provo

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Southern Utah features two programs from inside the Beehive State. The game was originally intended to be played in November of this season, but when BYU moved to the Big 12 Conference, the game was bumped up to this week two spot.

BYU is looking to improve to 2-0 this season, while the SUU T-Birds are seeking their first victory.

Last week, BYU defeated Sam Houston 14-0. Southern Utah nearly pulled off a comeback against Arizona State before falling to the Sun Devils 24-21.

KSL Sports is inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for today’s game between BYU and Southern Utah. Keep checking back here for updates, highlights, and analysis.

BYU vs. Southern Utah

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM); Extended pregame begins at 9 a.m.

BYU/Southern Utah Game Day Reading

BYU/Southern Utah Series History

BYU leads the series 1-0.

Last meeting: 2016 – BYU 37, Southern Utah 7.

The two programs will meet again in the 2025 season.

Quotables entering this game

Southern head coach DeLane Fitzgerald: “The BYU Alumni… is in a little bit of a panic because of how they played on Saturday night, but we don’t expect that same team to show up against us on Saturday. They have good coaches who are going to fix some problems and they will play better.”

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick: “They know our offense inside and out because they run the exact same offense word for word, same everything; same signals, same everything. One of our analysts was the OC down there. So, there are some logistical challenges for us this week with how we operate on offense. That’s a challenge, but it’s going to be fun.”

Where BYU football ranks nationally in stats

Entering Saturday, September 9th, 2023

Stat Rank Value Total Offense 116 257.0 Rushing Offense 95 112.0 Passing Offense 112 145.0 Team Passing Efficiency 113 97.52 Scoring Offense 109 14.0 Total Defense 10 185.0 Rushing Defense 11 38.0 Passing Yards Allowed 35 147.0 Team Passing Eff.Defense 11 73.78 Scoring Defense 1 0.0 Turnover Margin T-4 3.00 3rd Down Conv. % 104 0.294 4th Down Conv. % T-72 0.333 3rd Down Cnv. % D 9 0.143 4th Down Cnv. % D T-1 0.000 Red Zone Offense T-1 1.000 Red Zone Defense 1 0.000 Net Punting 3 49.11 Punt Returns 56 4.40 Kickoff Returns T-51 21.00 First Downs Offense 122 12 First Downs Defense T-12 10 Fewest Penalties Per Game 101 8.00 Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game 99 66.00 Time of Possession 52 31:33

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

