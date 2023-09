BYU Football’s Roster For Game Day Against Southern Utah

PROVO, Utah – The game day numerical roster for BYU football in today’s game against Southern Utah.

BYU media relations distributes a game day roster each week. This week’s roster includes a lot more names than last week for Sam Houston.

#BYU is favored by 31 points today against Southern Utah.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

The Cougars come into the game as a 31-point favorite. Historically, BYU has been a perfect 17-0 against FCS opponents. Many of those games have created opportunities for BYU to dig deep into their roster for playing time.

BYU Football Game Day Roster: Southern Utah week

0 – Kody Epps, WR

0 – Jakob Robins, CB

1 – Keanu Hill, WR

2 – Ben Bywater, LB

2 – Chase Roberts, WR

3 – Chaz Ah You, LB

3 – Aidan Robbins, RB

4 – Caleb Christensen, CB

4 – Miles Davis, RB

5 – Eddie Heckard, CB

5 – Darius Lassiter, WR

7 – Kamden Garrett, CB

10 – Kedon Slovis, QB

11 – Harrison Taggart, LB

12 – Malik Moore, Safety

12 – Jake Retzlaff, QB

13 – Isaiah Bagnah, DE

13 – JoJo Phillips, WR

15 – Nick Billoups, QB

15 – Chika Ebunoha, Safety

16 – Isaiah Glasker, LB

16 – Cole Hagen, QB

17 – Keelan Marion, WR

17 – Preston Rex, Safety

18 – Ryder Burton, QB

18 – Ace Kaufusi, LB

19 – Mory Bamba, CB

19 – Jackson Bowers, TE

20 – Jacob Boren, CB

20 – Deion Smith, RB

21 – Enoch Nawahine, RB

22 – Mason Fakahua, TE

23 – Hobbs Nyberg, WR

24 – Ryan Rehkow, P/K

26 – Ethan Slade, Safety

27 – LJ Martin, RB

28 – Tanner Wall, Safety

29 – Jayden Dunlap, CB

31 – Max Tooley, LB

32 – Marcus McKenzie, CB

33 – Raider Damuni, Safety

36 – Talmage Gunther, WR

38 – Crew Wakley, Safety

39 – Landon Rehkow, P/K

42 – Ray Paulo, TE

44 – Will Ferrin, K

45 – Michael Daley, DE

47 – Dalton Riggs, LS

48 – Bodie Schoonover, DE

51 – Sonny Makasini, OL

52 – Ben Ward, OL

53 – Fisher Jackson – LB

54 – Paul Maile, OL

56 – Jake Eichorn, OL

56 – Nuuletau Sellesin, OL

58 – Aisea Moa – DE

60 – Tyler Little – OL

61 – Weylin Lapuaho, OL

62 – Atunaisa Mahe, DT

64 – Brayden Keim, OL

65 – Ian Fitzgerald, OL

68 – Peter Falaniko, OL

69 – Simi Moala, OL

70 – Connor Pay, OL

74 – Trevin Ostler, OL

75 – Sam Dawe, OL

76 – Caleb Etienne, OL

78 – Kingsley Suamataia, OL

80 – Koa Eldredge, WR

82 – Parker Kingston, WR

83 – Isaac Rex, TE

84 – Austin Riggs, LS

85 – Anthony Olsen, TE

86 – Dom Henry, WR

87 – Ethan Erickson, TE

90 – David Latu, DT

91 – Jackson Cravens, DT

92 – Tyler Batty, DE

93 – Blake Mangelson, DE

94 – John Nelson, DT

95 – Caden Haws, DT

97 – Matthias Dunn, K

99 – Joshua Singh, DT

99 – Mata’ava Ta’ase, TE

