Utah State Aggies Versus Idaho State Bengals Gameday Guide & Predictions

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State looks to continue its dominance against FCS opponents as the Aggies host Idaho State at Maverik Stadium.

Utah State opens the home portion of 2023 against the visiting Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

The Aggies are trying to extend their recent home opener success. USU is riding a 13-game home opener winning streak. They have also won nine of its last 12 non-conference home games.

“I love being in front of our home crowd,” head coach Blake Anderson said earlier in the week. “I know our band and our student section will show up big. Hopefully, the rest of Aggie nation will do the same. That does lift our guys.”

First-time head coach Cody Hawkins leads a Bengal team that came up just short against another Mountain West team last week. ISU opened the season against San Diego State, losing 36-28.

Anderson finished, “It’s gonna be beautiful at six o’clock on Saturday night. Hopefully, Aggie nation will show up in big numbers.”

USU Asks Fans To Stripe Stadium

The Aggies want their 12th man to start the season with a bang. Depending on their seating section, USU is asking fans in even-numbered sections to wear white, with fans in odd-numbered sections wearing Aggie blue.

Utah State is 13-1 in recent home openers, including a 13-game winning streak against non-conference opponents. In non-conference play, the Aggies are 21-6 at Maverik Stadium.

Predicting Utah State versus Idaho State

Despite a 24-14 loss to Iowa in their opener, Utah State’s defense impressed. They’ll be facing a completely different offensive style this week after Idaho State quarterbacks combined for 62 pass attempts last week against San Diego State.

If Michael Anyanwu, Ike Larsen, and the rest of the USU secondary can hold up in coverage, Utah State should be able to pull off the victory.

Prediction: Utah State 27 Idaho State 13

How To Watch The Utah State Aggies

Saturday, September 9 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• KSL Sports Zone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

• DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

• DISH (Utah): Ch. 14

Wear a T-shirt because the weather should be near perfect in Cache Valley for this gridiron class. It is expected to be 79 degrees and sunny at kickoff dropping to around 70 degrees at game end.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State matches up against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 18-2 all-time against the Bengals.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

