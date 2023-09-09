On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Aggies Versus Idaho State Bengals Gameday Guide & Predictions

Sep 9, 2023, 12:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State looks to continue its dominance against FCS opponents as the Aggies host Idaho State at Maverik Stadium.

Utah State opens the home portion of  2023 against the visiting Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: Utah State Looking Forward To Raucous Home Crowd Against Idaho State

The Aggies are trying to extend their recent home opener success. USU is riding a 13-game home opener winning streak. They have also won nine of its last 12 non-conference home games.

“I love being in front of our home crowd,” head coach Blake Anderson said earlier in the week. “I know our band and our student section will show up big. Hopefully, the rest of Aggie nation will do the same. That does lift our guys.”

RELATED: Previewing Idaho State Bengals Versus Utah State Aggies

First-time head coach Cody Hawkins leads a Bengal team that came up just short against another Mountain West team last week. ISU opened the season against San Diego State, losing 36-28.

Anderson finished, “It’s gonna be beautiful at six o’clock on Saturday night. Hopefully, Aggie nation will show up in big numbers.”

USU Asks Fans To Stripe Stadium

The Aggies want their 12th man to start the season with a bang. Depending on their seating section, USU is asking fans in even-numbered sections to wear white, with fans in odd-numbered sections wearing Aggie blue.

RELATED: Utah State Releases Week Two Depth Chart Versus Idaho State Bengals

Utah State is 13-1 in recent home openers, including a 13-game winning streak against non-conference opponents. In non-conference play, the Aggies are 21-6 at Maverik Stadium.

Predicting Utah State versus Idaho State

Despite a 24-14 loss to Iowa in their opener, Utah State’s defense impressed.  They’ll be facing a completely different offensive style this week after Idaho State quarterbacks combined for 62 pass attempts last week against San Diego State.

If Michael Anyanwu, Ike Larsen, and the rest of the USU secondary can hold up in coverage, Utah State should be able to pull off the victory.

Prediction: Utah State 27 Idaho State 13

RELATED: Utah State Asking Fans To Stripe The Stadium Against Idaho State

How To Watch The Utah State Aggies

Saturday, September 9 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• KSL Sports Zone

RELATED: Utah State Comes Up Short At Iowa In Season Opener

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

• DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

• DISH (Utah): Ch. 14

Wear a T-shirt because the weather should be near perfect in Cache Valley for this gridiron class. It is expected to be 79 degrees and sunny at kickoff dropping to around 70 degrees at game end.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State matches up against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 18-2 all-time against the Bengals.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Darius Lassiter Scores First Touchdown At BYU Against Southern Utah

Darius Lassiter scored his first touchdown as a member of the BYU football program during the Cougars' game against the SUU Thunderbirds.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Micah Bernard Ruled Out For Rest Of 2023 Season

The Utes received their first bit of bad news for the 2023 season as running back Micah Bernard has been declared out for the season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU WR Keanu Hill Returns, Scores Touchdown Against Southern Utah

After missing the Cougars' season opener, BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill returned in Week 2 and found the end zone against the SUU Thunderbirds.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Connects With Isaac Rex To Give BYU Lead Over Southern Utah

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis found tight end Isaac Rex down the sideline for the Cougars' first points against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fourth Quarter Heroics Lead Utah Utes To Win Over Baylor Bears

Utah Football defeated the Baylor Bears after scoring both of their touchdowns in the final three minutes of the game.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Picks Off BYU QB Kedon Slovis In Opening Quarter

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds forced a turnover by the BYU Cougars during the opening minutes of the contest between the two in-state foes.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah State Aggies Versus Idaho State Bengals Gameday Guide & Predictions