Southern Utah Picks Off BYU QB Kedon Slovis In Opening Quarter

PROVO – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds forced a turnover by the BYU Cougars during the opening minutes of the contest between the two in-state foes.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

With 6:26 remaining in the opening quarter, Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis was pressured by Kohner Cullimore and released a wobbly pass as he was hit by the SUU defender. Quadir Locktt-Smith dove for the ball and intercepted the pass to regain possession for the Thunderbirds at the BYU 47-yard line.

INT! Cullimore with the hit and Quardir with the 🤲 ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qNqmkEnZRk — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) September 9, 2023

Unfortunately for Southern Utah, the Thunderbirds’ next drive ended in a punt.

SUU owned a 3-0 lead at the time of Lockett-Smith’s pick.

Thunderbirds Strike First! Tyler Graham with the FG! ⚡️:3

😾: 0 pic.twitter.com/DQhnHJQqS0 — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) September 9, 2023

The T-Birds vs. Cougars game is broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Southern Utah vs. BYU Football

The game was BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. In the second half, SUU nearly pulled off a comeback and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

