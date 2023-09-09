On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Fourth Quarter Heroics Lead Utah Utes To Win Over Baylor Bears

Sep 9, 2023, 1:43 PM | Updated: 1:57 pm

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

WACO, Texas – The Utah Utes Football team turned on the heat in the fourth quarter with two late touchdowns to beat the Baylor Bears in week two.

Baylor Football started the year 0-1 after losing to Texas State, 42-31, in the season opener. Utah Football began 1-0 and looked to stay undefeated in their first road game of the season.

Opening weekend was rough for the Baylor Bears and it potentially trickled into week two against Utah football.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy broke via X that the Bears will be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen for 2-3 weeks while he heals an MCL injury he sustained to start the 2023 football season.

Pregame

The Utes will be without starting QB Cam Rising for the second straight week. Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson will hold down the spot in his absence.

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

When the Utes defense got back on the field, it was clear that they needed a big play to build some momentum.

Cornerback Zemaiah Vaugh provided just that. He intercepted Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson.

Fourth Quarter

