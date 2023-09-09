Fourth Quarter Heroics Lead Utah Utes To Win Over Baylor Bears

WACO, Texas – The Utah Utes Football team turned on the heat in the fourth quarter with two late touchdowns to beat the Baylor Bears in week two.

Baylor Football started the year 0-1 after losing to Texas State, 42-31, in the season opener. Utah Football began 1-0 and looked to stay undefeated in their first road game of the season.

Ready for our first road test 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wyJHIZgi9C — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 8, 2023

Opening weekend was rough for the Baylor Bears and it potentially trickled into week two against Utah football.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy broke via X that the Bears will be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen for 2-3 weeks while he heals an MCL injury he sustained to start the 2023 football season.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda says starting QB Blake Shapen out 2-3 weeks w/MCL injury via @DavidSmoak. Baylor’s next 3 games at home vs. Utah, Long Island & Texas — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 4, 2023

Pregame

The Utes will be without starting QB Cam Rising for the second straight week. Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson will hold down the spot in his absence.

No Cam Rising again this week. It’ll be on Barnes and Johnson to get the job done.#Utes pic.twitter.com/QHxjpQxWHR — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 9, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

#Utes hit with delay of game to start this thing off. Not ideal. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackon makes up for it, 2nd and 4 for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Bryson Barnes keeps as the middle of the field OPENS up on 3d and 5. First down #Utes #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Bryson Barnes sacked on 3rd and 4. #Utes will punt away.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Cole Bishop lets nothing through on the run game for #Baylor. 2nd and 13#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

The Utah defense gets Baylor off the field fast as the stadium ERRUPTS in #LetsGoUtah chants.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Utah offense goes three and out with good field position. Bouwmeester did get a good punt off and Baylor will start on their own eight yard line.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Defense looked confused on that play. Baylor converted a 3rd and 12.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Baylor started finding some creases in the run game to move the ball, but the Utah defense held strong on 3rd and 5.

Mycah Pittman took a big hit on the punt return and is still down on the ground.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Utah medical staff has Pittman up and are guiding him to the sideline. Play under review for targeting. Have to wonder if there is possibly a concussion there with the way his head snapped back. Very reminiscent of Cam Rising in the 2022 Rose Bowl.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Ruling is no targeting on the play. Utah will start this possession on their 20.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Bryson Barnes completes a pass to Miki Suguturaga for a nice gain. Ja’Quinden Jackson has been making some moves as well this series.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Bryson Barnes nearly sacked, throws an interception instead. 1st down Baylor on Utah’s 38 yard line.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER#Utah 0 | #Baylor 0 1st and 10 for Baylor out of the break on the #Utes 18-yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 9, 2023

Second Quarter

Baylor gets hit with a facemask that will back them up to the Utah 33. 1st and 25 for the #Bears.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

There seemed to be some confusion out on the field and Baylor took a timeout to discuss. 2nd and 11 on the Utah 19 for Baylor.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Baylor false starts out of their timeout. 2nd and 16 for the Bears.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Baylor false starts again after taking a shot for the end zone. 3rd and 21.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

We have points in the 2nd quarter. Baylor kicks a 34-yard field goal to get on the board first.#Utah 0 | #Baylor 3 13:03 Q2#UtahvsBaylor — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 9, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson was nearly off to the races- 44 yards for the running back and 1st down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Nate Johnson in at QB- throws a 22 yard pass to Devaughn Vele. #GoUtes #22Forever — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Offense gets hit with holding on the next play. 1st and 20 from the Baylor 20.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

TIED BALL GAME Ja’Quinden Jackson popped off a 44-yard run followed by a 22-yard pass from Nate Johnson to Devaughn Vele to set up a 31-yard Cole Becker field goal.#Utah 3 | #Baylor 3 9:04 Q2#GoUtes #22Forever — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 9, 2023

All tied up with 9:04 left in the half.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/EqUP2KLJjS — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 9, 2023

Sawyer Robertson with the 30 yard pass to set up #Baylor 1st and 10 on the Utah 32.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Sawyer Robertson keeps and gets Baylor the touchdown. Utah defense missed on a few key plays to set up the Bears score.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Bryson Barnes completes a 15 yard pass to Devaughn Vele after a review confirmed it. 1st and 10 from the Utah 40.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Barnes throws an incomplete pass on 3rd and 4. #Utes punt. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Sawyer Robertson completes another big pass on Utah’s defense. Baylor sits at the Utah 32.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Baylor fumbles a pass that was recovered Levani Damuni. Play is under review.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Play is changed to an incomplete pass. 3rd down Baylor.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Baylor kicks a field goal that is no good. #Utah ball with 34 seconds left in the half. Score remains 10-3 in favor of Baylor. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Barnes completes a pass to JJ for a first down. Barnes follows it up with a keeper. 2nd and 9 #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

HALFTIME#Baylor leads #Utah 10-3. Baylor has outgained the #Utes 222 total offensive yards to 153. Utah is only 1 of 7 on 3rd downs and have the lone interception of the game that led to 3 Baylor points. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 9, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Utah defense getting burned by the big chunk plays. Reminding me a lot of the Rose Bowl earlier this year.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Utah getting called for a late hit which gives Baylor the automatic first down at the Utah 9.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Baylor wastes no time extending their lead out of the half hitting a 24-yard field goal.#Utah 3 | #Baylor 13 11:00 Q3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 9, 2023

Mikey Matthews took the punt return to the Utah 24. Barnes hands off to JJ who gobbles up 12 yards for a first down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson moves the chains again. First and 10 at the Utah 49.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Good to see Pittman back in the game. 3rd and 12 for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Another Utah offensive series stalls. Bouwmeester to punt it away.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

When the Utes defense got back on the field, it was clear that they needed a big play to build some momentum.

Cornerback Zemaiah Vaugh provided just that. He intercepted Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson.

Ja’Quinden Jackson gets the first down on third and short but appears to be down.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Jackson is up and running on his own. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Money Parks takes off but a hold is going to bring it back. 1st and 19 for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Miscommunication on the hand-off leaves Barnes having to take off and run on 3rd and 20. Cole Becker has to kick a field goal on 4th and 12 which is good.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

An interception from Zemaiah Vaughn results in a 46-yard Cole Becker field goal for the #Utes who still trail Baylor.#Utah 6 | #Baylor 13 4:05 Q3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 9, 2023

Utah defense nearly walks away with another INT. Baylor will punt on 4th and 7.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson back in the game, gets two yards. 2nd and 8 for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Bryson Barnes passes to Mycah Pittman who gets the first down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER Utah driving, will be 2nd and 9 on their 36 when play resumes.#Utes trail the #Bears 13-6. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 9, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Bryson Barnes completes to Money Parks for a first down to start the 4th quarter.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Charlie Vincent gets the handoff and gets four yard. 2nd and 6 #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Jackson took the handoff and now has over 100 yards for this game plus the much-needed first down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Barnes threw to Mikey Matthews on 3rd and 10 but it fell incomplete. #Utes looked like they were going for it on 4th and 10 but call a timeout to discuss. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

No going on 4th and 10 for the #Utes. They turnover on downs to Baylor who takes over at their own 35. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

The Utah defense made quick work of Baylor’s possession. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Utah rolling with Nate Johnson to start this possession. First hands off to JJ, then keeps on 2nd down. Brings up 3rd and 2.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Johnson keeps again and gets the first down.#Utes moving early. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

After losing yards, Johnson throws to Mikey Matthews for a first down on 2nd and 15.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Jaylon Glover enters the game and finds a hole to punch through. 2nd and 1.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Johnson moving the chains for the #Utes. Completes a pass to Money Parks for a 1st down, then Mikey Matthews for another.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Glover carries the ball to put the #Utes at 1st and 7. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

#Utes having a bit of a hard time getting the last seven yards. Big 3rd and 7 coming up out of the TO.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Nate Johnson keeps and punches the ball in for a touchdown. #Utes opting to tie the game.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

NATE JOHNSON TIES THE GAME LATE IN THE FOURTH 🤯#GoUtes https://t.co/3XznLSLqP1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 9, 2023

Baylor starts off with a false start. #Utah fans making some noise here for their defense.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Keanu Tanuvasa drops Baylor’s runner like it’s hot. 2nd and 16 for the Bears out of Utah’s TO.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Cole Bishop INT! Sets the #Utes up with good field position to kick a FG and get the hell out of dodge.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

From the Baylor 22-yard line Glover centers up the ball. Jackson takes the ball 22-yards to the goal but penalty marker down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Jackson gets the ball again and the first down. #Utes on the Bear’s 13 yard line with under a minute to play.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Glover gets the ball, looked like he was down, squirted out and wasted time before Baylor pushed him into the endzone for the game-winning touchdown.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Baylor says “not so fast” and has put themselves on the #Utah 22-yard line with time yet to be determined left to try and stay alive.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 9, 2023

Miles Battle with the final stop to secure the win for the #Utes. Baylor was sitting on Utah’s 22-yard line with one second left to play.#UTAH 20 | #BAYLOR 13 FINAL#GoUtes #UteProud #LightTheU #22Forever pic.twitter.com/GwrcQrDhne — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 9, 2023

