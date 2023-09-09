Kedon Slovis Connects With Isaac Rex To Give BYU Lead Over Southern Utah

PROVO – BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis found tight end Isaac Rex down the sideline for the Cougars’ first points against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

With 1:03 to go in the first quarter, the senior signal-caller tossed a pass to the far sideline and into the hands of Rex. The tight end took the ball the rest of the way to the pylon and across the goal for a 20-yard touchdown.

The Slovis-Rex connection gave the Cougars a 6-3 lead over the T-Birds.

TWENTY TWO CAREER TOUCHDOWNS!! Isaac Rex ties Gordon Hudson for No. 1 at BYU in career touchdowns by a TE. pic.twitter.com/dy81siRT6A — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 9, 2023

BYU kicker Will Ferrin missed the subsequent PAT.

Rex’s catch capped a nine-play, 85-yard drive that took 4:23.

The T-Birds vs. Cougars game is broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Southern Utah vs. BYU Football

The game was BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. In the second half, SUU nearly pulled off a comeback and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland