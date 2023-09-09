BYU WR Keanu Hill Returns, Scores Touchdown Against Southern Utah

PROVO – After missing the Cougars’ season opener, BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill returned in Week 2 and found the end zone against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

It was Hill’s first action of the 2023 college football season. He missed BYU’s Week 1 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats due to injury.

With 12:36 left in the first half, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis hit a wide-open Hill in the back of the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown.

The score gave BYU a 13-3 lead over the visitors from Cedar City, Utah.

Hill’s score capped off a five-play, 36-yard drive that took only 2:12.

Last season, Hill had seven touchdown receptions for the Cougars.

Southern Utah vs. BYU Football

The game was BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. In the second half, SUU nearly pulled off a comeback and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

