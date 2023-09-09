On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Micah Bernard Ruled Out For Rest Of 2023 Season

Sep 9, 2023, 2:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes received their first bit of bad news for the 2023 season as running back Micah Bernard has been declared out for the season.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham made the news official following the Baylor game after rumors of a potential accident involving Bernard surfaced Thursday afternoon.

Per Utah football injury policy, no specific details on what happened to Bernard were given other than he will not be available for the remainder of the year. Bernard does have another year of eligibility he can use if he chooses.

“Micah Bernard is out for the season,” Whittingham said. “It’s a season-ending injury. We will not have him the rest of the way.”

“I Play Running Back!”: A Breakdown Of Micah Bernard’s Ipact For The Utes

The junior out of Long Beach, California joined the Utes in 2019 and redshirted his first season.

Two years later Bernard made his ability known to Ute fans in the 2021 football season as an all-purpose running back who can go downhill and catch passes. Bernard ended up being a key component that season in Utah’s first Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance.

Bernard shot to fame against Ohio State in the “Grandaddy of Them All” playing three ways- running back, cornerback, and returner against the Buckeyes.

Bernard’s brief stint playing cornerback ultimately helped coin his catchphrase, “I play running back!” which was in response to @MrGo30 on X who spoofs various film-watching situations based off of actual games.

In Bernard’s career he’s accounted for 215 rushes for 1,177 yards, six touchdowns and has averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Additionally, Bernard has 66 receptions for 596 yards, three touchdowns and an average of nine yards per play.

As a returner, Bernard has carried the ball three times for 79 yards and as a cornerback he has 13 total tackles- 11 of which were solo.

After last season, Bernard put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and looked to be gone but had a change of heart a few months in and later returned to the Utes to finish out his career.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Aggie Taylor Funk Signs Exhibit-10 Contract With Celtics

Former Utah State basketball forward Taylor Funk has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the NBA's Boston Celtics.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Blowout Win Over Southern Utah

BYU Insider Mitch Harper shares his immediate takeaways from the Cougars win over Southern Utah.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Scores Five Touchdowns, Leads BYU To Win Over Southern Utah

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis scored five total touchdowns to help the Cougars take down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Week 2.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Slovis, Roberts Connect For BYU Touchdown After Southern Utah Muffs Punt

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis and wide receiver Chase Roberts linked up for a touchdown after the SUU T-Birds muffed a punt by the Cougars.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Kedon Slovis Runs Into End Zone For Fourth Touchdown Against SUU

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis used his legs to run into the end zone for his fourth total touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Justin Miller Hits Isaiah Wooden For Southern Utah Touchdown Against BYU

Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller found Isaiah Wooden for the Thunderbirds' first touchdown against the BYU Cougars.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Micah Bernard Ruled Out For Rest Of 2023 Season