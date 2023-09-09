Darius Lassiter Scores First Touchdown At BYU Against Southern Utah

PROVO – Senior wide receiver Darius Lassiter scored his first touchdown as a member of the BYU football program during the Cougars’ game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

With 5:47 to go in the first half, BYU quarterback hit Lassiter with a short pass and the receiver took the ball to the house for a 42-yard touchdown. Lassiter’s touchdown helped the Cougars take a 20-3 lead over the T-Birds.

The score capped an eight-play, 78-yard drive that took 4:22.

Following the score, Lassiter had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Lassiter recorded 40 catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns at Eastern Michigan.

The T-Birds vs. Cougars game is broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Southern Utah vs. BYU Football

The game was BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. In the second half, SUU nearly pulled off a comeback and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland