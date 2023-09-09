Kamden Garrett INT Leads To Deion Smith TD Run During Southern Utah-BYU

PROVO – BYU defensive back Kamden Garrett picked off Southern Utah’s Justin Miller to set up a touchdown run by Cougar running back Deion Smith.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

With 1:07 to play in the first half, Miller was intercepted by Garett at the SUU 30-yard line. Garrett’s pick ended a five-play, 25-yard drive by the Thunderbirds. It was the defensive back’s first career interception.

Four plays later, Smith punched the ball into the end zone for a BYU touchdown.

Smith’s run gave the Cougars a 26-3 lead with 30 seconds left in the second quarter. It was Smith’s first touchdown as a BYU player.

The touchdown capped a four-play, 70-yard drive that took only 37 seconds.

Prior to joining the Cougars after the 2022 season, Smith had scored four rushing touchdowns as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Southern Utah vs. BYU Football

The game was BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. In the second half, SUU nearly pulled off a comeback and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

