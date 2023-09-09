Head on collision on US-6 kills one, hospitalizes two

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 6 killed one person Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael Gordon told KSL that the crash was reported at 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 195.

Gordan said a sedan was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and struck a minivan head-on.

The driver of the sedan sustained fatal injuries. The two people in the minivan had serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.