ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Head on collision on US-6 kills one, hospitalizes two

Sep 9, 2023, 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:43 pm

The scene of the fatal accident on U.S. 6 (UDOT)...

The scene of the fatal accident on U.S. 6 (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 6 killed one person Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael Gordon told KSL that the crash was reported at 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 195.

Gordan said a sedan was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and struck a minivan head-on.

The driver of the sedan sustained fatal injuries. The two people in the minivan had serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

