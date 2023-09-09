Head on collision on US-6 kills one, hospitalizes two
Sep 9, 2023, 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:43 pm
(UDOT)
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 6 killed one person Saturday afternoon.
Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael Gordon told KSL that the crash was reported at 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 195.
Gordan said a sedan was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and struck a minivan head-on.
The driver of the sedan sustained fatal injuries. The two people in the minivan had serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.