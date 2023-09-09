BYU Mascot Cosmo Levels Up Pushups With Tire On His Back

PROVO – BYU’s mascot, Cosmo the Cougar, took his pushup workout routine to another level with a large tire on his back during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

In between the first and second quarters of the game, Cosmo performed his new pushups in place of the in-game entertainment slot typically assigned to the BYU Cougarettes.

The Cougarettes weren’t able to perform during the SUU-BYU game due to music that was part of their performance.

RELATED: Tom Holmoe Responds To BYU Cougarettes Social Media Drama

Instead, Cosmo took to the field and pulled out another impressive stunt. The BYU mascot, who has previously done pushups for fans, leveled up his workout.

I’m just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/V3TxQsASHl — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) September 9, 2023

The Cougar started doing a pushup form on top of four weights. Then, a large tire was placed on the mascot’s back before he started doing pushups a couple of feet off the turf level.

It’s not the first time Cosmo has pulled out his pushups at games.

During the first half of BYU basketball’s loss to Utah Valley in December 2022, Cosmo stepped out onto the Marriott Center for his latest stunt. It was an upgraded version of a previous viral stunt from the furry mascot.

Cosmo pulls out five rows of tables

During BYU football’s game against Utah State in September 2022, Cosmo did pushups while moving up three rows of stacked tables.

Cosmo showed off his strength again by leveling up five rows of tables.

If fans are questioning BYU’s ability to win in the future in the Big 12 Conference. They can rest on the fact that they have the best mascot in their future league home.

Cosmo himself tweeted, “may be a cougar, but I got that dawg in me.”

National media outlets such as Yahoo! Sports and Bleacher Report have already picked up Cosmo’s latest display of strength.

Leading up to the game, Cosmo took stunt recommendations from members of the BYU basketball team. However, he ultimately didn’t take any of their suggestions, as he opted for an enhanced version of the classic table pushup stunt.

The T-Birds vs. Cougars game is broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Southern Utah vs. BYU Football

The game was BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. In the second half, SUU nearly pulled off a comeback and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.