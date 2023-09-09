Justin Miller Hits Isaiah Wooden For Southern Utah Touchdown Against BYU

PROVO – Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller found Isaiah Wooden for the Thunderbirds’ first touchdown against the BYU Cougars.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

With 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Miller connected with Wooden for 33 yards and six points. Following a Tyler Graham PAT, the T-Birds trimmed the Cougars’ lead to 27-10.

It was Southern Utah’s first touchdown of the afternoon.

The touchdown capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:00.

Prior to the touchdown, the Cougars scored 27 unanswered points.

Southern Utah opened the contest with the game’s first points, a field goal in the opening quarter of action.

Southern Utah vs. BYU Football

The game was BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. In the second half, SUU nearly pulled off a comeback and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

