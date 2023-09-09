BYU QB Kedon Slovis Runs Into End Zone For Fourth Touchdown Against SUU

PROVO – BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis used his legs to run into the end zone for his fourth total touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

With 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the former USC and Pitt signal-caller kept the ball and ran six yards into the end zone for his third rushing touchdown of the season.

Slovis’ score pushed BYU’s lead over SUU to 34-10.

The touchdown capped a seven-play, 72-yard drive that took 3:25.

After the rush, Slovis was 21/31 passing for 309 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Slovis also had one carry for six yards and a touchdown.

Southern Utah vs. BYU Football

The game was BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. In the second half, SUU nearly pulled off a comeback and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

