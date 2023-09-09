Provo house catches on fire, flames spread to nearby home

PROVO, Utah — A Provo home was heavily damaged due to an early morning fire on Saturday.

Provo Fire and Rescue said the structure fire happened on the southwest side of Provo at 4:20 a.m.

The fire department said the home received serious damage due to the fire. The fire also damaged a neighboring house.

All occupants of both homes were able to evacuate without injury. The American Red Cross helped those affected by the fire.