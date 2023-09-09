On The Site:
Provo house catches on fire, flames spread to nearby home

Sep 9, 2023, 4:11 PM

Provo firefighters on top of the burned house. (Provo Fire and Rescue)

Provo firefighters on top of the burned house. (Provo Fire and Rescue)

(Provo Fire and Rescue)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — A Provo home was heavily damaged due to an early morning fire on Saturday.

Provo Fire and Rescue said the structure fire happened on the southwest side of Provo at 4:20 a.m.

The fire department said the home received serious damage due to the fire. The fire also damaged a neighboring house.

All occupants of both homes were able to evacuate without injury. The American Red Cross helped those affected by the fire.

(Provo Fire & Rescue) (Provo Fire & Rescue) (Provo Fire & Rescue) (Provo Fire & Rescue) (Provo Fire & Rescue)

 

