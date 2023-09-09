On The Site:
Slovis, Roberts Connect For BYU Touchdown After Southern Utah Muffs Punt

Sep 9, 2023, 3:57 PM

PROVOBYU quarterback Kedon Slovis and wide receiver Chase Roberts linked up for a touchdown after the Southern Utah Thunderbirds muffed a punt by the Cougars.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

With 9:48 left in the fourth quarter, the Cougars were forced to punt on 4th & 10 from their own six-yard line. The Thunderbirds fumbled the ball following the kick and the Cougars’ Marcus McKenzie recovered the pigskin at the SUU 39-yard line.

On the subsequent play, Slovis hit Roberts in the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown.

The touchdown extended BYU’s lead to 41-10.

After the score, Slovis was 22/32 passing for 348 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He also had one carry for six yards and a touchdown.

Roberts had six receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown.

The T-Birds vs. Cougars game is broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Southern Utah vs. BYU Football

The game was BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. In the second half, SUU nearly pulled off a comeback and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

