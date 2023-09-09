On The Site:
Kedon Slovis Scores Five Touchdowns, Leads BYU To Win Over Southern Utah

Sep 9, 2023, 4:14 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis scored five total touchdowns to help the Cougars take down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Week 2 of the college football season.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

BYU beat SUU, 41-16.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

BYU/Southern Utah Series History

BYU now leads the series 2-0.

Previous meeting: 2016 – BYU 37, Southern Utah 7.

The two programs will meet again in the 2025 season.

BYU/Southern Utah Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

