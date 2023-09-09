Kedon Slovis Scores Five Touchdowns, Leads BYU To Win Over Southern Utah

PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis scored five total touchdowns to help the Cougars take down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Week 2 of the college football season.

The Cougars hosted the Thunderbirds at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

BYU beat SUU, 41-16.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Illegal touching for the second consecutive week on the #BYU offense. Since the illegal touch came from the receiver it results in a loss of down. Stalls BYU’s drive.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

Interesting personnel on #BYU‘s opening defensive drive. Starting safeties: Ethan Slade at SS, Tanner Wall at FS.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

Both Malik Moore and Eddie Heckard are on the sideline suited up standing next to Kalani Sitake and Jay Hill.#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

SUU is the first team to score on #BYU this season. Opening drive, the T-Birds drive 52 yards before stalling in the red zone to settle for a field goal. SUU 3, BYU 0 – 7:17 1st Quarter#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

Thunderbirds Strike First! Tyler Graham with the FG! ⚡️:3

#BYU KR Parker Kingston is smooth. Reels off a 41-yard kick return.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

#BYU offense is off to a brutal start. Kedon Slovis gets hit as he’s about to throw, the ball floats and is picked off. He was looking to go deep for Chase Roberts. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

Kingsley Suamataia just emerged out of the medical tent. He’s currently limping on the sideline. Brayden Keim is in at left tackle. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

TE Isaac Rex goes over 1,000 career receiving yards with 27 receiving yards today (1,005). He is the 72nd BYU player top 1,000 receiving yards. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 9, 2023

He’s back in the game and immediately comes up with a block to create space for Deion Smith to come up with a nice six-yard gain on first down. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

The first touchdown pass of the Big 12 era for #BYU is from QB Kedon Slovis to TE Isaac Rex. 22 career touchdown grabs for Rex.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

With his first TD this year and 22nd career receiving TD, TE Isaac Rex ties CFB Hall of Famer Gordon Hudson for No. 1 at BYU in career touchdown receptions by a TE. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 9, 2023

QB Kedon Slovis first passing TD at BYU (20 yards) and his 69th collegiate passing TD. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 9, 2023

That #byufootball TD drive saw better play calling in those 9 plays than all of last week. Isaac Rex dominated that entire stretch. But make a freakin’ PAT. — Alex Kirry (@AlexKirryKSL) September 9, 2023

Second Quarter

LB Harrison Taggart with the punt block for BYU, his first. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 9, 2023

#BYU special teams comes up with a blocked punt. Harrison Taggart gets the block. A special moment for #BYU‘s special teams unit as ST Coordinator Kelly Poppinga is in California today for his nephew Julius’ funeral.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

WR Keanu Hill with his first TD of the year, his 11 receiving TD of his career #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 9, 2023

2 TDs for QB Kedon Slovis today after the 8-yard TD to Hill. He has thrown for multiple touchdowns in 22 games in college. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 9, 2023

Big touchdown play for #BYU WR Darius Lassiter. Great blocking from Isaac Rex.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

Darius Lassiter with his first TD at BYU (42 yards). Had 4 receiving TDs at Eastern Michigan in 2022. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 9, 2023

After a slow start, the #BYU 🏈 offense is rollin’ Nice to see them find a rhythm. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 9, 2023

Marcus McKenzie is excellent on special teams.#BYU cornerback coach Jernaro Gilford told me earlier this week that an underrated skill to McKenzie is that he loves to hit. That’s why the staff believes he’s a great fit as a gunner on special teams.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

First interception for Kamden Garrett in his collegiate career. He did have 14 PBUs for the Wildcats. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 9, 2023

65-yard reception for TE Isaac Rex tops his previous career long of 43 yards (Stanford 2022). #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 9, 2023

Isaac Rex has over 100 receiving yards for the first time in his #BYU career. He had the chance to set the record for most TD catches by a TE on an explosive play. Was tracked down by an SUU defender in the red zone.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

HALFTIME: #BYU 27, SUU 3 Kedon Slovis 1st Half Stats

16-24 | 247 yards | 3 TD | 1 INT BYU leading rusher

LJ Martin: 3 carries, 20 yards Leading Tacklers

– Ben Bywater: 6

– Ethan Slade: 3 Total yards comparison

BYU: 288 | SUU: 101 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

#BYU‘s defense gives up its first touchdown of the season to open the third quarter against SUU. A 33-yard touchdown from Justin Miller to Isaiah Wooden over the top of the BYU defense.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

AIR Wooden! @justinmiller_12 connects with @wooden_isaiah for the big time TD! ⚡️: 10

Ryan Rehkow and Marcus McKenzie. Who had those two as #BYU‘s dynamic duo this season? #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

Why is the cannon going off when #BYU enters the red zone? 💥 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

Kedon Slovis is responsible for all 6 BYU TDs this year: 3 Runs

3 Passes — CougarStats (@CougarStats) September 9, 2023

QB Kedon Slovis is over 300 yards passing (309) for the first time at BYU and 14th overall. Had 13 games of 300 yards previously (2 at Pitt, 11 at USC) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 9, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Debris flying around LES as high winds take effect here in Provo.#BYU #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/sT3O0FJDW3 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

#BYU offense immediately capitalizes on the muffed punt by SUU. Kedon Slovis completes a missile of a pass to Chase Roberts for a 39-yard TD.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

#BYU‘s second-unit defensive players are in the game against SUU. Great opportunity to provide game experience to reserves.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 9, 2023

BYU/Southern Utah Series History

BYU now leads the series 2-0.

Previous meeting: 2016 – BYU 37, Southern Utah 7.

The two programs will meet again in the 2025 season.

BYU/Southern Utah Reading

