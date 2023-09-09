Former Aggie Taylor Funk Signs Exhibit-10 Contract With Celtics

LOGAN, Utah – Former Utah State basketball forward Taylor Funk has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

Funk’s signing was first reported on Saturday, September 9.

Funk spent one season in Logan, starting 34 games for Ryan Odom’s Aggie team. He averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 37 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Funk’s 219 threes attempted place him 7th on USU’s all-time list while his 81 threes made leave him 11th on the career list. He scored in double-figures 23 times as an Aggie with a season-high of 32 points against New Mexico.

Before transferring to Utah State as a graduate senior, Funk started 100 games at Saint Joseph’s, appearing in 120 total games. He averaged 12 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from the three-point arc.

Funk played with the Miami Heat during the NBA Summer League season.

Utah State Announces 2023-24 Schedule

The Aggies open the season with an exhibition game against Division II Montana State University Billings. Sprinkle’s USU team will lace it up for real just three nights later when they welcome South Dakota Mines into the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Monday, November 6.

USU is set to play in the Cayman Islands Classic November 19-21 as part of its non-conference schedule. Utah State will play 12 non-conference games including rematches from the 2022 season at Bradley (Nov. 11) and hosting San Diego (Dec. 6). San Francisco will travel to face the Aggies at the Delta Center on Saturday, December 16.

Utah State begins Mountain West play at Air Force on Tuesday, January 2. The regular season concludes with New Mexico traveling to the Spectrum on March 9. The 2024 Mountain West Basketball Championships will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV March 10-16.

