On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Aggie Taylor Funk Signs Exhibit-10 Contract With Celtics

Sep 9, 2023, 4:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Former Utah State basketball forward Taylor Funk has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

Funk’s signing was first reported on Saturday, September 9.

RELATED:  Utah State Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Schedule

 

Funk spent one season in Logan, starting 34 games for Ryan Odom’s Aggie team. He averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 37 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Funk’s 219 threes attempted place him 7th on USU’s all-time list while his 81 threes made leave him 11th on the career list. He scored in double-figures 23 times as an Aggie with a season-high of 32 points against New Mexico.

RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Calls Utah State ‘Perfect Fit’ For Him To Leave Montana State

Before transferring to Utah State as a graduate senior, Funk started 100 games at Saint Joseph’s, appearing in 120 total games. He averaged 12 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from the three-point arc.

Funk played with the Miami Heat during the NBA Summer League season.

Utah State Announces 2023-24 Schedule

The Aggies open the season with an exhibition game against Division II Montana State University Billings. Sprinkle’s USU team will lace it up for real just three nights later when they welcome South Dakota Mines into the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Monday, November 6.

USU is set to play in the Cayman Islands Classic November 19-21 as part of its non-conference schedule. Utah State will play 12 non-conference games including rematches from the 2022 season at Bradley (Nov. 11) and hosting  San Diego (Dec. 6). San Francisco will travel to face the Aggies at the Delta Center on Saturday, December 16.

Utah State begins Mountain West play at Air Force on Tuesday, January 2. The regular season concludes with New Mexico traveling to the Spectrum on March 9. The 2024 Mountain West Basketball Championships will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV March 10-16.

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State basketball games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Blowout Win Over Southern Utah

BYU Insider Mitch Harper shares his immediate takeaways from the Cougars win over Southern Utah.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Scores Five Touchdowns, Leads BYU To Win Over Southern Utah

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis scored five total touchdowns to help the Cougars take down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Week 2.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Slovis, Roberts Connect For BYU Touchdown After Southern Utah Muffs Punt

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis and wide receiver Chase Roberts linked up for a touchdown after the SUU T-Birds muffed a punt by the Cougars.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Kedon Slovis Runs Into End Zone For Fourth Touchdown Against SUU

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis used his legs to run into the end zone for his fourth total touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Justin Miller Hits Isaiah Wooden For Southern Utah Touchdown Against BYU

Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller found Isaiah Wooden for the Thunderbirds' first touchdown against the BYU Cougars.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Comeback Win Over Baylor In Waco

Utah got a glimpse into their future and it was ugly, but it didn't matter as they dug deep and got the comeback win over Baylor.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Former Aggie Taylor Funk Signs Exhibit-10 Contract With Celtics