Utah State Announces ‘Blue A Collective’ NIL Deal

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Athletics program announced they will be launching a Blue A Collective to support all Utah State student-athletes.

USU announced the Blue A Collective on Saturday, September 9.

Co-founded by Eric Laub and former USU football head coach Gary Anderson, plans for the Blue A Collective were first announced in May. The collective seeks to empower all USU student-athletes and monetize their NIL while supporting the Cache Valley area.

“The landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, and the Blue A Collective gives our student-athletes another important resource to help them reach their full potential.” @UtahState_AD 👀➡️ https://t.co/7r6zjvzlGK#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/KcNtvxs378 — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) September 9, 2023

“I am thrilled to announce the formation of the Blue A Collective in partnership with coach Gary Andersen,” Laub said. “Together, we will combine our passion for Utah State and its student-athletes with our deep love for the Cache Valley community to make a difference. Our primary objective is to empower student-athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness while simultaneously fostering a strong connection with Cache Valley.”

“We are excited for our new partnership with the Blue A Collective,” Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau said. “The Blue A Collective will be the collective for Utah State University Athletics and the primary source of NIL opportunities for our student-athletes. The landscape of college athletics continues to evolve and the Blue A Collective gives our student-athletes another important resource to help them reach their full potential.”

“Utah State is clearly at its best when we are aggressive in everything we do,” Andersen said. “I believe the current upward trajectory of USU is very positive, and it’s great to see. It’s very exciting for me to be back, involved with the university that I love. The Blue A Collective is a big-time opportunity for Aggie Nation to close the gap quickly and allow USU to be consistently competitive in the Mountain West, ensuring sustained success at Utah State.”

