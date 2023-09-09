On The Site:
Weber State Football Travels To Northern Iowa, Spoils Panthers Home Opener

Sep 9, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Weber State Wildcats Football team stays undefeated with a 34-17 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

Weber State and Northern Iowa have played four times in the school’s history. The last meeting between the Wildcats and the Panthers was in 2019.

The Wildcats convincingly won their first game of the season. They beat Central Washington 35-10 in the season opener at home.

First Half

Weber State started on defense in UNI Stadium. The Wildcats gave up a couple of first downs before buckling down and forcing a 4th & long.

On the first offensive play of the game, QB Kylan Weisser unloaded down the field and connected with wide receiver Jacob Sharp. Sharp was drug down at the five-yard line.

The Wildcats handed the ball off to running back Damon Bankston on the next snap who crossed the plane for the touchdown.

The Panthers responded with a deep ball of their own on first down. QB Theo Day found his receiver near the sideline for a 28-yard gain.

Once UNI got into field goal range, the Weber State defense didn’t allow much else.

The Panthers got on the scoreboard on their second possession, 7-3.

The Wildcat’s next time with the ball wasn’t as pretty. UNI’s defense was stifling and Weber State couldn’t make it to midfield.

They punted away with four minutes left in the first.

With less than a minute left in the quarter, Panther RB Tyjahree Edwards fumbled on a run up the middle. Defensive lineman Brayden Wilson jumped on it to regain possession for WSU.

Unfortunately, on the next play, Weisser threw a deep ball to a receiver in double coverage and was intercepted.

UNI put together a scoring drive after forcing the turnover.

Inside the red zone, Day threw a ball while falling to the ground and found WR Sam Schnee for the touchdown.

The score gave the Panthers the lead, 10-7.

With 3:30 left in the half, Weber State capped off a great drive with a 26-yard touchdown run.

Bankston got his second touchdown as the Wildcats regained the lead.

The UNI Panthers would go on to answer after putting together a quick drive.

Edwards got some redemption for his earlier fumble with the touchdown score.

A great return on the kick set Weber State up in a great position with just under a minute on the clock.

The Wildcats made it into the red zone but had to settle for a field goal to tie the game at 17.

Second Half

Just after half, defensive back LJ Anderson intercepted the UNI quarterback inside the red zone.

The Wildcats would make the most of the opportunity with a touchdown throw to Hayden Meacham.

Weber State led 24-17 following the score.

Both sides picked up the defensive intensity in the third.

Neither UNI nor WSU could piece together more than two first downs for the rest of the quarter.

This trend continued on each team’s opening possessions in the final quarter.

With eight minutes left in regulation, Weber State punted off to UNI. The returner dropped the ball and a pack of Wildcats jumped on it to get the ball back.

Weber State took advantage and expanded their lead to two possessions with a 43-yard field goal.

UNI took over looking to score quick and get a stop. With three minutes left, the Wildcats intercepted the Panthers to seal the game in Iowa.

Weber State RB Damon Bankston got a rushing touchdown hat trick on the following possession.

He took it 58 yards to the house to put the cherry on top of a great performance by the Weber State Wildcats.

WSU picked off the UNI Panthers one more time on the way to the game’s conclusion.

Weber State Football picks up a week two road win over the Northern Iowa Panthers, 34-17.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

KSL Sports

