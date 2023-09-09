Davon Booth Finishes Utah State Drive With 8-Yard Scoring Rush

LOGAN, Utah – After putting Utah State in the red zone with a 31-yard carry, Davon Booth battled through traffic for the Aggies second rushing touchdown of the night.

Utah State played in front of its home crowd for the first time in 2023, hosting the Big Sky’s Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9.

Booth’s 31-yard rush was the second-longest of the game for the Aggies following a 58-yard touchdown from Robert Briggs. Booth has 39 yards on three carries. It was the first touchdown of his Utah State career.

Cooper Legas finished the first quarter 7-of-7 for 58 yards

Utah State leads Idaho State 14-7 with 13:34 left in the first half.

Previewing Idaho State at Utah State

First-time head coach Cody Hawkins leads a Bengal team that came up just short against another Mountain West team last week. ISU opened the season against San Diego State, losing 36-28.

Quarterbacks Jordan Cooke and Hunter Hays combined to complete 31-of-63 passes against the Aztecs, including two touchdowns and three INT’s. Idaho State’s ground game never got on track as Hays led the team with 18 yards on the ground. Bengal running backs were limited to five carries. Wide receivers Chedon James and Christian Fredrickson each finished with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Utah State had 29 players make their Aggie debuts with eight getting the start against Iowa in a 24-14 loss.

Senior QB Cooper Legas set career-highs with 32 completions on 48 attempts in the opener. His 32 completions are the fourth-most in the country this season. Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn was the main beneficiary of Legas’ big day. Vaughn hauled in a career-high 12 passes for 93 yards. He was targeted 18 times.

USU Aggies (0-1) vs. Idaho State Bengals (1-0)

Saturday, September 9 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• KSL Sports Zone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

