KSLSPORTS FEED

Davon Booth Finishes Utah State Drive With 8-Yard Scoring Rush

Sep 9, 2023, 6:42 PM

LOGAN, Utah – After putting Utah State in the red zone with a 31-yard carry, Davon Booth battled through traffic for the Aggies second rushing touchdown of the night.

Utah State played in front of its home crowd for the first time in 2023, hosting the Big Sky’s Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9.

Booth’s 31-yard rush was the second-longest of the game for the Aggies following a 58-yard touchdown from Robert Briggs. Booth has 39 yards on three carries. It was the first touchdown of his Utah State career.

Cooper Legas finished the first quarter 7-of-7 for 58 yards

Utah State leads Idaho State 14-7 with 13:34 left in the first half.

Previewing Idaho State at Utah State

First-time head coach Cody Hawkins leads a Bengal team that came up just short against another Mountain West team last week. ISU opened the season against San Diego State, losing 36-28.

Quarterbacks Jordan Cooke and Hunter Hays combined to complete 31-of-63 passes against the Aztecs, including two touchdowns and three INT’s.  Idaho State’s ground game never got on track as Hays led the team with 18 yards on the ground. Bengal running backs were limited to five carries. Wide receivers Chedon James and Christian Fredrickson each finished with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Utah State had 29 players make their Aggie debuts with eight getting the start against Iowa in a 24-14 loss.

Senior QB Cooper Legas set career-highs with 32 completions on 48 attempts in the opener. His 32 completions are the fourth-most in the country this season. Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn was the main beneficiary of Legas’ big day. Vaughn hauled in a career-high 12 passes for 93 yards. He was targeted 18 times.

USU Aggies (0-1) vs. Idaho State Bengals (1-0)

Saturday, September 9 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• KSL Sports Zone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

• DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

• DISH (Utah): Ch. 14

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

Key BYU Questions Answered In Win Against Southern Utah

The Isaac Rex 20 yard touchdown pass was the first moment this season where you saw a glimpse of what this BYU passing attack could look like. 

20 hours ago

Levi Williams Finds Vaughn For First Touchdown Pass As An Aggie

With a 37-point halftime lead, Utah State Levi Williams got his first chance to play in 2023 as USU came out for the second half.

20 hours ago

Utah State Scores Program Record 44 Second Quarter Points

With six touchdowns against Idaho State, the Utah State Aggies scored a program-record 41 second-quarter points.

20 hours ago

Utah State Scores 20 Points In 71 Seconds Against Idaho State

After a slow start, Utah State has gone hog wild in the second quarter, scoring 34 unanswered points to take a 41-7 lead.

20 hours ago

Terrell Vaughn Catches Touchdown As Utah State Rolls In Second Quarter

Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn has become the favorite target of Cooper Legas, catching 10 early passes and touchdown against Idaho State. 

20 hours ago

Davon Booth’s Second Score Gives Utah State Two Touchdown Lead

Junior running Davon Booth won't be denied as he plowed through the Idaho State defense for his second touchdown of the second quarter.

20 hours ago

