Utah State Scores 20 Points In 71 Seconds Against Idaho State

LOGAN, Utah – After a slow start, Utah State has gone hog wild in the second quarter, scoring 34 unanswered points to take a 41-7 lead.

Utah State played in front of its home crowd for the first time in 2023, hosting the Big Sky’s Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9.

After Cooper Legas hit Terrell Vaughn in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown, the Aggie defense began to step up.

Ike Larsen picked off his first pass of the year, returning it 48 yards for an Aggie touchdown. A fumble on the Bengals next offensive play gave the ball back to Utah State for their second turnover of the game.

On the first play from Scrimmage, Legas threw his second touchdown of the night, this time finding Jalen Royals for his first TD catch of the year.

Previewing Idaho State at Utah State

First-time head coach Cody Hawkins leads a Bengal team that came up just short against another Mountain West team last week. ISU opened the season against San Diego State, losing 36-28.

Quarterbacks Jordan Cooke and Hunter Hays combined to complete 31-of-63 passes against the Aztecs, including two touchdowns and three INT’s. Idaho State’s ground game never got on track as Hays led the team with 18 yards on the ground. Bengal running backs were limited to five carries. Wide receivers Chedon James and Christian Fredrickson each finished with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown.

USU had 29 players make their Aggie debuts with eight getting the start against Iowa in a 24-14 loss.

Senior QB Cooper Legas set career-highs with 32 completions on 48 attempts in the opener. His 32 completions are the fourth-most in the country this season. Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn was the main beneficiary of Legas’ big day. Vaughn hauled in a career-high 12 passes for 93 yards. He was targeted 18 times.

USU Aggies (0-1) vs. Idaho State Bengals (1-0)

Saturday, September 9 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• KSL Sports Zone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

• DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

• DISH (Utah): Ch. 14

