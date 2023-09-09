Utah State Scores Program Record 44 Second Quarter Points

LOGAN, Utah – With six touchdowns against Idaho State, the Utah State Aggies scored a program-record 44 second-quarter points.

Utah State played in front of its home crowd for the first time in 2023, hosting the Big Sky’s Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9.

Davon Booth scored two touchdowns in less than three minutes to open the quarter as Utah State opened a 21-7 lead.

After a touchdown pass from Cooper Legas to Terrell Vaughn, the Aggie defense got in on the fun.

Ike Larsen returned a Jordan Cooke pass for a touchdown. On the Bengals next play from scrimmage, Cian Slone recovered a fumble to put USU in scoring position again.

Legas found Jalen Royals for his first touchdown as an Aggie, making the score 41-7.

Following an ISU punt, Rahsul Faison became the third Aggie running back to score, gaining 60 yards to find the end zone. It was the longest USU rushing score since earlier in the game when Robert Briggs ran 58 yards for a touchdown.

ALL DAY! One thing about @__sul3, he WILL find the end zone😤#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/XykV6yulhJ — USU Football (@USUFootball) September 10, 2023

The Aggies tacked on a 37-yard field goal from Elliot Nimrod to finish the half.

The 51 first-half points are the second most for a half in program history, behind only 52 points scored against New Mexico in 2018.

Previewing Idaho State at Utah State

First-time head coach Cody Hawkins leads a Bengal team that came up just short against another Mountain West team last week. ISU opened the season against San Diego State, losing 36-28.

Quarterbacks Jordan Cooke and Hunter Hays combined to complete 31-of-63 passes against the Aztecs, including two touchdowns and three INT’s. Idaho State’s ground game never got on track as Hays led the team with 18 yards on the ground. Bengal running backs were limited to five carries. Wide receivers Chedon James and Christian Fredrickson each finished with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Utah State had 29 players make their Aggie debuts with eight getting the start against Iowa in a 24-14 loss.

Senior QB Cooper Legas set career-highs with 32 completions on 48 attempts in the opener. His 32 completions are the fourth-most in the country this season. Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn was the main beneficiary of Legas’ big day. Vaughn hauled in a career-high 12 passes for 93 yards. He was targeted 18 times.

USU Aggies (0-1) vs. Idaho State Bengals (1-0)

Saturday, September 9 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• KSL Sports Zone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

• DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

• DISH (Utah): Ch. 14

