On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Key BYU Questions Answered In Win Against Southern Utah

Sep 9, 2023, 8:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 41 to 16 victory over Southern Utah University.

After a slow start, the Cougar offense exploded in the second quarter giving BYU a 27 to 3 halftime lead.

Let’s break down the win over the Thunderbirds with some key questions answered.

Who was the MVP for BYU football?

Kedon Slovis is the obvious choice here after a huge performance through the air.

He threw for 348 yards on 22 completions.

The BYU QB accounted for five touchdowns on the day, including one rushing touchdown.

It was critical for the Cougar offense to show some life before heading out on the road to play Arkansas, which they did, although the ground attack was absent. More on that later.

For a second consecutive week, Chase Roberts led BYU in receptions. He’s become a favorite target of Slovis.

I love to see Slovis frequently targeting Roberts and tight end Isaac Rex, who had 112 receiving yards on four catches.

The BYU quarterback did a great job of getting the ball to his playmakers.

What was the most impactful play of the game?

I thought the first touchdown pass of the game for Slovis was critical on many levels.

First, the offense had struggled early in the first quarter.

Starting off the game with a punt and then an interception was not ideal, especially after the performance offensively against Sam Houston.

On the third drive of the game, BYU found its rhythm.

The Cougars went 85 yards in nine plays which culminated in Rex touchdown catch.

That was the first moment this season where you saw a glimpse of what this passing attack could look like.

They’ll need to continue this type of passing prowess when they get into Big 12 conference play.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

Slovis and the cougar passing attack broke out in a big way.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the rushing game.

BYU only rushed for 46 yards against Southern Utah.

They averaged two yards per rush on 23 carries.

Aidan Robbins only carried the ball three times for six yards.

True freshman LJ Martin was the most productive back for a second straight week, but he only had 27 yards on six carries.

It’s hard to blame one particular unit for the rushing struggles, but they need to get some answers on the ground quickly with the schedule getting more difficult.

When was the game won for BYU football?

After forcing BYU’s offense to a quick three-and-out deep in their own territory, the Thunderbirds special teams made a mistake that closed the door for good.

AJ Felton couldn’t get out of the way as the ball punted by Ryan Rehkow made contact.

True freshman Marcus McKenzie jumped on the fumble, giving BYU the ball back.

On the ensuing play, Slovis connected with Chase Roberts for a 39-yard touchdown pass.

The game wasn’t in doubt before that sequence, but the fumbled punt return ended any changes for a Southern Utah upset.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Huge First Half Gives Utah State First Victory of 2023 Season

Utah State scored a program-record 44 points in the second quarter on their way to a 78-28 win over Idaho State.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Levi Williams Finds Vaughn For First Touchdown Pass As An Aggie

With a 37-point halftime lead, Utah State Levi Williams got his first chance to play in 2023 as USU came out for the second half.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Scores Program Record 44 Second Quarter Points

With six touchdowns against Idaho State, the Utah State Aggies scored a program-record 41 second-quarter points.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Scores 20 Points In 71 Seconds Against Idaho State

After a slow start, Utah State has gone hog wild in the second quarter, scoring 34 unanswered points to take a 41-7 lead.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Terrell Vaughn Catches Touchdown As Utah State Rolls In Second Quarter

Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn has become the favorite target of Cooper Legas, catching 10 early passes and touchdown against Idaho State. 

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Davon Booth’s Second Score Gives Utah State Two Touchdown Lead

Junior running Davon Booth won't be denied as he plowed through the Idaho State defense for his second touchdown of the second quarter.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Key BYU Questions Answered In Win Against Southern Utah