Utah Tech Trailblazers Blown Out In Home Opener By Montana Grizzlies

Sep 9, 2023, 10:44 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech football team suffered a blowout loss against the Montana Grizzlies in the Trailblazers’ home opener for the 2023 season.

The Blazers hosted the Grizzlies at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

Utah Tech fell to Montana, 43-13.

For the second straight game, the Trailblazers faced a team from Big Sky Country and played from behind for most of the contest.

In Utah Tech’s season opener, the Blazers went on the road and came home with a 43-point loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

In Week 2, the Blazers allowed fewer points on defense but also totaled less on offense.

Montana jumped to a 14-0 advantage during the opening quarter and added 22 additional points to the scoreboard in the following 15 minutes before halftime. The Grizzlies took a 36-0 lead into the locker room at the break. After coming back onto the field, the Blazers allowed the Grizzlies to score another touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

Utah Tech prevented a shutout by getting onto the scoreboard with a pair of touchdowns in the final 15 minutes of game time. With 11:20 left to play, Blazers quarterback Kobe Tracy found Jaivian Lofton for a 23-yard touchdown to make it a 43-6 contest. A few minutes later, Tracy connected with Rickie Johnson for a seven-yard score to make it a final of 43-13.

Utah Tech ended the game with nine fewer first downs than Montana, 159 fewer rushing yards, three more turnovers, and 11 minutes fewer in time of possession.

Tracy finished the game 15/33 passing for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Boone Abbott, Utah Tech’s other quarterback, played and went 6/16 passing for 49 yards and one interception.

Lofton led the Trailblazers with four catches for 95 yards and a score.

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to an 0-2 record to start the season. Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, September 16 at 2 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

