Utah Football Stands Pat In AP Top 25 After Comeback Win Over Baylor

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football remains where they were placed a week ago in the AP Top 25 after a comeback win over the Baylor Bears in Waco.

The Utes had a “gut check” game in their first road competition of the 2023 football season falling behind the Bears 13-3 in the 3rd quarter. However, some late game heroics from redshirt freshman backup quarterback Nate Johnson helped secure a 20-13 win for Utah.

While not the cleanest or prettiest win ever for the Utes, it saved their current spot in the AP Top 25 for the second week in a row of the fledgling 2023 college football season.

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

After starting the season at No. 14, and moving up to No. 12 last week, the Utes continue to sit at No. 12 in the country.

Other members of the Pac-12 Conference who have remained ranked into week two of the 2023 college football season include USC at No. 5, Washington No. 8, Oregon No. 13, Oregon State No. 16, and Colorado at No. 18.

Washington State joined the party after upsetting No. 19 Wisconsin over the weekend slipping in at No. 23 this week. UCLA also got in on the action right behind them at No. 24.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land and launched a lawsuit this past week with Washington State in regard to the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

AP Top 25: Week Of 9/10/23

Georgia (2-0) Michigan (2-0) Florida State (3-0) Texas (2-0) USC (3-0) Ohio State (2-0) Penn State (2-0) Washington (2-0) Notre Dame (3-0) Alabama (1-1) Tennessee (2-0) Utah (2-0) Oregon (2-0) LSU (1-1) Kansas State (2-0) Oregon State (2-0) Ole Miss (2-0) Colorado (2-0) Oklahoma (2-0) North Carolina (2-0) Duke (2-0) Miami (2-0) Washington State (2-0) UCLA (2-0) Iowa (2-0)

