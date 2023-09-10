On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Stands Pat In AP Top 25 After Comeback Win Over Baylor

Sep 10, 2023, 12:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football remains where they were placed a week ago in the AP Top 25 after a comeback win over the Baylor Bears in Waco.

The Utes had a “gut check” game in their first road competition of the 2023 football season falling behind the Bears 13-3 in the 3rd quarter. However, some late game heroics from redshirt freshman backup quarterback Nate Johnson helped secure a 20-13 win for Utah.

While not the cleanest or prettiest win ever for the Utes, it saved their current spot in the AP Top 25 for the second week in a row of the fledgling 2023 college football season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

After starting the season at No. 14, and moving up to No. 12 last week, the Utes continue to sit at No. 12 in the country.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlos (@cavila_801)

Other members of the Pac-12 Conference who have remained ranked into week two of the 2023 college football season include USC at No. 5, Washington No. 8, Oregon No. 13, Oregon State No. 16, and Colorado at No. 18.

Washington State joined the party after upsetting No. 19 Wisconsin over the weekend slipping in at No. 23 this week. UCLA also got in on the action right behind them at No. 24.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land and launched a lawsuit this past week with Washington State in regard to the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

AP Top 25: Week Of 9/10/23

  1. Georgia (2-0)
  2. Michigan (2-0)
  3. Florida State (3-0)
  4. Texas (2-0)
  5. USC (3-0)
  6. Ohio State (2-0)
  7. Penn State (2-0)
  8. Washington (2-0)
  9. Notre Dame (3-0)
  10. Alabama (1-1)
  11.  Tennessee (2-0)
  12. Utah (2-0)
  13. Oregon (2-0)
  14. LSU (1-1)
  15. Kansas State (2-0)
  16. Oregon State (2-0)
  17. Ole Miss (2-0)
  18. Colorado (2-0)
  19. Oklahoma (2-0)
  20. North Carolina (2-0)
  21. Duke (2-0)
  22. Miami (2-0)
  23. Washington State (2-0)
  24. UCLA (2-0)
  25. Iowa (2-0)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tyler Allgeier Scores Twice, Leads Falcons To Week 1 Win Over Panthers

Tyler Allgeier scored a pair of touchdowns and led the Atlanta Falcons to a season-opening victory over the Carolina Panthers.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Snags Touchdown Catch In 2023 NFL Season Opener

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed scored during the 2023 NFL season-opening game between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Finds Paydirt For First Touchdown Of 2023 Season

Tyler Allgeier broke the plane during the season opener between the Panthers and Falcons for his first touchdown of the season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olynyk Tops Kessler, Canada Beats Team USA For Bronze

Kelly Olynyk and Team Canada topped Walker Kessler and Team USA to earn the bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Trailblazers Blown Out In Home Opener By Montana Grizzlies

The Utah Tech football team suffered a blowout loss against the Montana Grizzlies in the Trailblazers' home opener for the 2023 season.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Huge First Half Gives Utah State First Victory of 2023 Season

Utah State scored a program-record 44 points in the second quarter on their way to a 78-28 win over Idaho State.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah Football Stands Pat In AP Top 25 After Comeback Win Over Baylor