Olynyk Tops Kessler, Canada Beats Team USA For Bronze

SALT LAKE CITY – Kelly Olynyk and Team Canada topped Walker Kessler and Team USA to earn the bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup.

Kessler played 16 minutes as coach Steve Kerr opted to rest Jaren Jackson Jr., Paolo Banchero, and Brandon Ingram, and scored six points while grabbing seven rebounds in the consolation game.

Olynyk scored 11 points and grabbed two rebounds in 11 minutes as Canada topped Team USA in overtime.

MIKAL BRIDGES HITS THE GAME-TYING THREE 💥💥💥#FIBAWC x #WinForUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cnkKgt2SL0 — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023

USA Falls To Canada At World Cup

Late in regulation with Team USA trailing by three, Mikal Bridges missed a free-throw, grabbed his own rebound, and hit the game-tying three-pointer with less than a second to play to force overtime.

However, the Canadians won the extra period 16-7 as Kerr opted to bench Kessler, earning the country its first medal in World Cup history.

Kessler finished the tournament averaging 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just eight minutes per game.

Walker Kessler led every player at the FIBA World Cup in Blocks Per 40 Minutes by a huge margin. Kessler averaged 6.4 BP40M, next closest was Wenyen Gabriel at 4.4. No other player averaged above 3.7. pic.twitter.com/c61EjGxK1w — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) September 10, 2023

Olynyk averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 22 minutes per game.

Simone Fontecchio Earns FIBA Second-Team Honors At World Cup

While Kessler and Olynyk were competing for the bronze medal, it was Utah Jazz wing Simone Fontecchio who was named to the FIBA World Cup Second Team.

Fontecchio averaged 18 points per game to lead Italy out of group play.

🌟 All-Second Team of FIBA World Cup 2023! 🇮🇹 Simone Fontecchio

🇱🇻 Arturs Zagars

🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas

🇷🇸 Nikola Milutinov

🇩🇪 Franz Wagner#FIBAWC — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023

Jordan Clarkson was the tournament’s second-leading scorer at 26 points per game, while Lauri Markkanen was the third-leading scorer at 24.8.

Dennis Schroder was named MVP of the tournament after leading Germany to a perfect 8-0 record including a win over Serbia to win the Gold Medal.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

