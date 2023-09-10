Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Finds Paydirt For First Touchdown Of 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier broke the plane during the NFL season opener between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons for his first touchdown of the 2023 season.

The Falcons hosted the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10.

With 14:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, Allgeier worked his way to the pylon and across the goal line for a Falcons touchdown. The former BYU star’s three-yard rush gave Atlanta a 17-10 lead.

Allgeier’s run capped a seven-play, 61-yard drive that took 3:12.

After the score, Allgeier had eight carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also had two receptions for 19 yards.

Atlanta’s game against Carolina is televised on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube TV.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season in 2022, Allgeier carried the ball 210 times for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons finished last season with a 7-10 record.

