Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Snags Touchdown Catch In 2023 NFL Season Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed scored during the 2023 NFL season-opening game between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.

The Saints hosted the Titans at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, September 10.

With 1:23 left in the third quarter, Saints quarterback Derek Carr hit Shaheed for a 19-yard touchdown. The former Weber State standout’s catch gave the Saints a 16-9 lead.

Shaheed’s reception capped a five-play, 33-yard drive that took 1:45.

New Orleans’ game against Tennessee is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube TV.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player this season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State all-time record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland