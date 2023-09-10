On The Site:
Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigns after kiss scandal at World Cup

Sep 10, 2023, 3:06 PM

FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, right, hugs Spain's Aitana Bonmati on...

FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, right, hugs Spain's Aitana Bonmati on the podium following Spain's win in the final of Women's World Cup soccer against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. At left is Spain's Princess Infanta Sofia. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADRID (AP) — Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“After my swift suspension by FIFA, and the rest of the cases building against me, it is clear that I cannot return to the post,” Rubiales said in his statement.

World Cup winner says she did not consent to kiss after Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales refuses to resign

Rubiales kissed star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.

Spanish state prosecutors accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion after the unwanted kiss, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.

He had already been suspended from his job by FIFA for his conduct at the final.

Rubiales said he also resigned as UEFA vice president.

FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss

Rubiales said that he had told interim Spanish federation president Pedro Rocha — who replaced him when Rubiales was suspended on Aug. 26 — of his resignation late Sunday night.

Rubiales, 46, is a former player and head of Spain’s main players union. He had run the federation since 2018.

Also Sunday, Rubiales said “I am going to (resign), I cannot continue my work,” in reply to a question from TV host Piers Morgan on Britain’s TalkTV. Clips from the show were released Sunday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

