On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Ravens DB Marcus Williams ‘Feared’ To Have Torn Pec In Season Opener

Sep 10, 2023, 3:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Williams is “feared” to have torn his pectoral muscle during Week 1 of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The NFL insider reported on Williams’ injury on Sunday, September 10.

Williams left Baltimore’s opener early after suffering an injury.

After the game, Rapoport provided an update on the former Ute’s status.

“#Ravens standout DB Marcus Williams is feared to have torn his pec in today’s game, source said. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. Another major injury for Baltimore,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The major injury like a torn pec could potentially end Williams’ season.

“Marcus Williams has full movement and the pain is limited, but it’s very swollen, source said. The MRI will tell the story,” Rapoport added in an additional post.

In Week 1, the Ravens beat the Houston Texans, 25-9.

Midway through the contest, Williams was ruled out after he first exited the contest with what was initially called a shoulder injury.

Before leaving the contest, Williams had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

Last year, Williams spent time on Baltimore’s injured reserve list after he dislocated his wrist.

About Marcus Williams

RELATED STORIES

The Corona, California native played at Utah from 2014-16. During his career with the Utes, the safety had 189 total tackles, 125 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 19 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 36 games.

Following his college career at the University of Utah, Williams was selected by the New Orleans Saints during the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The safety is in his seventh NFL season and second with the Ravens.

Williams entered the 2023 season with career stats of 382 total tackles, 283 solo tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 19 interceptions, 46 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 86 regular season games. In the postseason, Williams has recorded 40 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups in eight playoff games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tyler Allgeier Scores Twice, Leads Falcons To Week 1 Win Over Panthers

Tyler Allgeier scored a pair of touchdowns and led the Atlanta Falcons to a season-opening victory over the Carolina Panthers.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Snags Touchdown Catch In 2023 NFL Season Opener

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed scored during the 2023 NFL season-opening game between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Finds Paydirt For First Touchdown Of 2023 Season

Tyler Allgeier broke the plane during the season opener between the Panthers and Falcons for his first touchdown of the season.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olynyk Tops Kessler, Canada Beats Team USA For Bronze

Kelly Olynyk and Team Canada topped Walker Kessler and Team USA to earn the bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Stands Pat In AP Top 25 After Comeback Win Over Baylor

The Utah Utes stood pat in the AP Top 25 after a big comeback win over the Baylor Bears in Waco over the weekend.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Trailblazers Blown Out In Home Opener By Montana Grizzlies

The Utah Tech football team suffered a blowout loss against the Montana Grizzlies in the Trailblazers' home opener for the 2023 season.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Report: Ravens DB Marcus Williams ‘Feared’ To Have Torn Pec In Season Opener