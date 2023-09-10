Report: Ravens DB Marcus Williams ‘Feared’ To Have Torn Pec In Season Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Williams is “feared” to have torn his pectoral muscle during Week 1 of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The NFL insider reported on Williams’ injury on Sunday, September 10.

Williams left Baltimore’s opener early after suffering an injury.

After the game, Rapoport provided an update on the former Ute’s status.

“#Ravens standout DB Marcus Williams is feared to have torn his pec in today’s game, source said. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. Another major injury for Baltimore,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The major injury like a torn pec could potentially end Williams’ season.

“Marcus Williams has full movement and the pain is limited, but it’s very swollen, source said. The MRI will tell the story,” Rapoport added in an additional post.

In Week 1, the Ravens beat the Houston Texans, 25-9.

Midway through the contest, Williams was ruled out after he first exited the contest with what was initially called a shoulder injury.

Before leaving the contest, Williams had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

Last year, Williams spent time on Baltimore’s injured reserve list after he dislocated his wrist.

About Marcus Williams

The Corona, California native played at Utah from 2014-16. During his career with the Utes, the safety had 189 total tackles, 125 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 19 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 36 games.

Following his college career at the University of Utah, Williams was selected by the New Orleans Saints during the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The safety is in his seventh NFL season and second with the Ravens.

Williams entered the 2023 season with career stats of 382 total tackles, 283 solo tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 19 interceptions, 46 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 86 regular season games. In the postseason, Williams has recorded 40 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups in eight playoff games.

