Jordan Love Impresses, Leads Packers To Season-Opening Blowout Win Over Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love looked the part of an NFL starting quarterback as he led the Green Bay Packers to a blowout victory on the road over the Chicago Bears.

Jordan Love Leads Packers To Week 1 Win Over Bears

The Bears hosted the rival Packers at Soldier Field in the Windy City on Sunday, September 10.

Love tossed three touchdown passes to carry Green Bay to victory as the organization began a new era.

Love and the Packers got things going in the first quarter as the former USU standout found Romeo Doubs for the game’s first points, which came on an eight-yard touchdown pass. Love’s first touchdown throw gave the Packers a 7-0 lead with 6:08 to play in the first quarter.

After the Packers emerged from halftime owning a 10-6 lead, they added another score on a touchdown run by Aaron Jones. A few minutes later, Love connected with Jones out of the backfield for his second score. Love’s pass to Jones went for 35 yards and six points. It pushed Green Bay’s lead to 24-6.

Early in the fourth quarter, Love threw his third touchdown pass of the afternoon and the rout was on. The quarterback found Doubs again, this time for four yards. The score extended Green Bay’s lead to 31-14.

The Packers went on to defeat the Bears, 38-20.

Love finished the game 15/27 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Love also had three carries for 12 yards. The quarterback posted a rating of 123.2.

Green Bay’s next game is on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Aaron Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

